Parachutist briefly hangs above end zone during Armed Forces Bowl pregame mishap

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A typically routine pregame parachuting stunt went awry at Friday’s Armed Forces Bowl.

A parachutist appeared to briefly get entangled in the netting and support wiring near an end zone shortly before Texas State and Rice kicked off. After being momentarily suspended in the air, he fell to the ground between the end zone turf and the stadium seating area.

The parachutist was able to leave the area without assistance. Bowl game organizers later confirmed he was not seriously injured.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

No injuries to fans were reported.

Six members of the All Veteran Group parachuting team were trying to land before the annual bowl game in Forth Worth, Texas, got underway. While four of the parachutists landed safely, one skydiver had to change course and another skydiver veered toward the netting.

OREGON SHUTS OUT TEXAS TECH TO WIN ORANGE BOWL BEHIND DOMINANT DEFENSIVE OUTING

"He got up, grabbed his parachute and walked off," Armed Forces Bowl spokesperson Drew Harris told The Athletic.

According to the National Weather Service, winds of about 12 mph were reported near Amon G. Carter Stadium around the time of the incident. High winds may have contributed to the parachutist coming into contact with the netting. The parachutist’s personal details were not immediately released.

The All Veteran Group was formed in 2011. The group previously performed a jump at the same bowl game four years ago. Carolina Panthers pregame festivities at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte typically feature the group as part of the parachute team for USAA.

Despite the skydiving mishap, a scheduled F-35 flyover still went on without issue.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident did not delay the start of the game, and Texas State defeated Rice 41-10.