College Football

Parachutist briefly hangs above end zone during Armed Forces Bowl pregame mishap

Officials said the skydiver avoided serious injury

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 2

A typically routine pregame parachuting stunt went awry at Friday’s Armed Forces Bowl.

A parachutist appeared to briefly get entangled in the netting and support wiring near an end zone shortly before Texas State and Rice kicked off. After being momentarily suspended in the air, he fell to the ground between the end zone turf and the stadium seating area.

The parachutist was able to leave the area without assistance. Bowl game organizers later confirmed he was not seriously injured. 

Texas State football player scores a touchdown

Lincoln Pare (7) of the Texas State Bobcats scores a touchdown against the Rice Owls during the second half of the 2026 Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium Jan. 2, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

No injuries to fans were reported.

Six members of the All Veteran Group parachuting team were trying to land before the annual bowl game in Forth Worth, Texas, got underway. While four of the parachutists landed safely, one skydiver had to change course and another skydiver veered toward the netting.

OREGON SHUTS OUT TEXAS TECH TO WIN ORANGE BOWL BEHIND DOMINANT DEFENSIVE OUTING

"He got up, grabbed his parachute and walked off," Armed Forces Bowl spokesperson Drew Harris told The Athletic.

According to the National Weather Service, winds of about 12 mph were reported near Amon G. Carter Stadium around the time of the incident. High winds may have contributed to the parachutist coming into contact with the netting. The parachutist’s personal details were not immediately released.

Texas State football players celebrate

Chris Dawn Jr. (1) and Beau Sparks (11) of the Texas State Bobcats celebrate after a play against the Rice Owls during the second half of the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium Jan. 2, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

The All Veteran Group was formed in 2011. The group previously performed a jump at the same bowl game four years ago. Carolina Panthers pregame festivities at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte typically feature the group as part of the parachute team for USAA.

Texas State celebrates

Texas State Bobcats head coach GJ Kinne holds up the trophy after winning the Armed Forces Bowl against the Rice Owls at Amon G. Carter Stadium Jan. 2, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Despite the skydiving mishap, a scheduled F-35 flyover still went on without issue.

The incident did not delay the start of the game, and Texas State defeated Rice 41-10. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

