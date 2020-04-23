Panthers select Derrick Brown with No. 7 pick of 2020 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Derrick Brown, the former Auburn defensive tackle, with the No. 7 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Brown is listed at 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds. At the scouting combine, he was measured as having 34 1/4-inch arms and 9-inch hands. He ran a 5.16 40-yard dash, recorded 28 reps at the bench press and had a 27-inch vertical jump. He will step in immediately for the Panthers on their defensive line and be a force against both the run and pass.

DERRICK BROWN: 5 THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2020 NFL DRAFT PROSPECT

Brown played eight games for the Tigers during his freshman year but began to make his impact during the 2017 season when he recorded three sacks and 57 total tackles. Over his four years with the Tigers, he had 12.5 sacks and 170 total tackles. He also recorded five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

NFL DRAFT ROUND 1 ORDER AND SELECTIONS

In 2019, he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He also won the Ronnie Lott Troy for being the IMPACT player of the year. IMPACT stands for integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community, and tenacity. He was also a consensus All-American.

CLICK HERE TO GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Future Hall of Fame linebacker Luke Keuchly recently retired for the Panthers, so they drafted Brown with their first pick, and their expectation of him is to step in immediately and provide assistance to the defensive line.