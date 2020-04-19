Derrick Brown: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Derrick Brown is a defensive lineman who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Brown was a five-star recruit heading into Auburn, according to Rivals.com. He starred at Lanier High School in Sugar Hill, Ga. He recorded 33.5 sacks and 270 total tackles during his four years there.

He chose Auburn over schools like Georgia and Alabama.

Here are five other things to know about Brown.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Brown is listed at 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 34 1/4-inch arms and 9-inch hands. He ran a 5.16 40-yard dash, recorded 28 reps at the bench press and had a 27-inch vertical jump.

2) CLASSROOM STAR

Brown was a business major during his time at Auburn. He was a member of the SEC Student-Athlete Leadership Council and was the 2019 Auburn president for the council. He graduated from the College of Business in 2019.

3) COLLEGIATE STAR

Brown played eight games for the Tigers during his freshman year but began to make his impact during the 2017 season when he recorded three sacks and 57 total tackles. Over his four years with the Tigers, he had 12.5 sacks and 170 total tackles. He also recorded five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

4) AWARDS STACKED

In 2019, he was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. He also won the Ronnie Lott Troy for being the IMPACT player of the year. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. He was also a consensus All-American.

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

Brown is one of the top defensive tackles in the draft. He is expected to be taken early in the first round. Many draft experts believe he will land with the Carolina Panthers.