Panthers' Ikem Ekwonu questionable for season-opener vs Jaguars after emergency appendectomy surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carolina Panthers left tackle Ikem Ekwonu may not be ready for the team’s season-opening game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after he underwent emergency appendectomy surgery last week.

Ekwonu, 24, went to the team facility last weekend complaining of stomach pain. He was checked by the team’s medical staff, who recommended emergency surgery.

Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters last Wednesday that Ekwonu would be "day-to-day, all the way up until the game."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ekwonu did not participate in the team's practice on Monday, per the team's website.

The Panthers selected Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the North Carolina State product has been durable through his first three seasons in the NFL. Ekwonu started all 17 games in each of his first two seasons and started 15 of 17 games last season.

Players’ recovery times for appendix procedures vary. Then-Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick missed only eight days in 2022, while former Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari missed three games that same season after the procedure.

DAK PRESCOTT REACTS TO MICAH PARSONS TRADE TO PACKERS: 'I WASN’T SURPRISED'

If Ekwonu is unable to start against the Jaguars, the team will likely turn to backup Yosh Nijman.

Nijman is set to enter his sixth season in the NFL. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers and the last two with the Panthers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 29-year-old started 25 of the 83 games he appeared in. Last season, he started three games at right tackle when Taylor Moton was injured.

The Panthers play the Jaguars on the road on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.