Dak Prescott reacts to Micah Parsons trade to Packers: 'I wasn’t surprised'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The highest-paid player in the NFL reacted to the new highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL being traded from his Dallas Cowboys.

Micah Parsons being traded to the Green Bay Packers remains a shock to some, even three days after Jerry Jones fulfilled the All-Pro’s trade request. As a result, the Packers dished out a massive four-year, $188 million deal that became an NFL record for the most money paid to a non-quarterback.

Dak Prescott, Parsons' former teammate and the highest-paid player in the league after receiving his desired long-term extension last offseason, spoke about Parsons being dealt.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I definitely didn’t think he was going to get traded," he said, per The Athletic. "But just with the way their negotiations went down, obviously to some extent. It seemed like it got personal on their ends, so that’s why I wasn’t surprised."

COWBOYS LEGEND MICHAEL IRVIN BLASTS JERRY JONES OVER MICAH PARSONS TRADE

Prescott added that he’s happy there was an end result to the tension that was created between Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

"If nothing had been done, we’d sit here and y’all still would’ve been asking me whether he was playing in a couple days or when he was going to be playing," Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News. "That would’ve been a lot more of a headache and distraction than getting a solution to it."

Prescott previously expressed confidence that Parsons would get a deal much like he and star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb did last offseason. He also thought it would be done before Dallas kicked off against the Philadelphia Eagles this Thursday.

But the blockbuster trade was made official this past Thursday, with the Cowboys securing the Packers’ next two first-round picks as well as All-Pro defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for Parsons.

Jones had stated he wouldn’t put too much worry into Parsons’ trade request. But he justified the trade after making it on Thursday, saying that the move was made with the focus on success for the team now and in the future.

As the Cowboys and its fan base processed the shocking move, Prescott said that he simply told Parsons "good luck" while revealing the two shared some messages with each other after the trade. Players like Lamb and Trevon Diggs also wished Parsons luck.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys will see him this season, though, with Prescott having to worry about Parsons rushing his pocket in Week 4 on "Sunday Night Football."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.