Palmieri scores, sets up another as Devils beat Flames 2-1

Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist and the New Jersey Devils hung on to beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night.

New Jersey snapped a four-game skid after Palmieri scored 6:22 into the game and then assisted on Taylor Hall's goal with 1:29 left in the first period. Keith Kinkaid stopped 31 shots for the Devils.

It was the ninth goal for Palmieri, who had a career-high 30 goals last season to lead New Jersey. The 25-year-old has five goals in his last 12 games.

Sean Monahan scored in the second period and Chad Johnson made 34 saves for Calgary, which ended a four-game home winning streak.