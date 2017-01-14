Expand / Collapse search
Published
January 14, 2017

Palmieri scores, sets up another as Devils beat Flames 2-1

Associated Press
    New Jersey Devils' Kyle Palmieri, center, celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames, Friday, Jan. 13. 2017, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

    New Jersey Devils' P.A. Parenteau, left, has his shot kicked away by Calgary Flames goalie Chad Johnson during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 13. 2017, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

    New Jersey Devils goalie Keith Kinkaid, left, watches as Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk swats at a loose puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 13. 2017, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) (The Associated Press)

CALGARY, Alberta – Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist and the New Jersey Devils hung on to beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Friday night.

New Jersey snapped a four-game skid after Palmieri scored 6:22 into the game and then assisted on Taylor Hall's goal with 1:29 left in the first period. Keith Kinkaid stopped 31 shots for the Devils.

It was the ninth goal for Palmieri, who had a career-high 30 goals last season to lead New Jersey. The 25-year-old has five goals in his last 12 games.

Sean Monahan scored in the second period and Chad Johnson made 34 saves for Calgary, which ended a four-game home winning streak.