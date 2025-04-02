Paige Spiranac touts fitness transformation while firing back at critic

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac showed off her workout gains in a social media post Wednesday, an effort she said she’s worked hard at the last few years.

Spiranac posted two photos of herself, comparing what she looked like when she first started her professional career versus what she looks like now.

"I went from having my back connect to my thighs to this," Spiranac wrote on X. "It’s not the biggest peach now but I’ve been working harder than I ever have in the gym and also with my diet. Heck yeah I’m going to show it off!

"I’m proud of my body and how hard I’ve been working to achieve my fitness goals."

Spiranac’s post was a response to a critic upset with how she presented herself in one of her videos in which she showed off her golf bag. But the golfer has been known to clap back at rude comments.

She’s routinely fired back at comments about her golf attire and the way she’s dressed. In an interview with Sports Illustrated in September 2023, she explained why she wears what she does.

"I was a gymnast before I switched into golf," the former All-Mountain West Conference golfer said. "I was so comfortable wearing spandex and very little of it because that's just what you wear when you're wearing a leotard and you're competing.

"When I switched into golf, we were struggling a little bit financially and so I didn't have the luxury to go out and buy a whole new golf-appropriate wardrobe. And so, I wore what was in my closet which was workout clothes. That's just how I learned to play the game."

In July 2023, she called out the "hypocrisy" of comments in a video showing two half-naked baseball players on the mound. She noted that the players weren’t getting negative comments about what they were doing.

"Interesting how different the reaction is online when men choose to show off their bodies," she wrote on X at the time. "Not one comment on this video calling them attention whores or sluts. Just a ton of women saying baseball is now their favorite sport but those same women harshly judge me. The hypocrisy lol."

Spiranac has more than 4 million followers on Instagram and another 1.6 million on TikTok.