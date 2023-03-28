Expand / Collapse search
Published

Paige Spiranac says 'disgusting sexual' rumors keep her guarded at golf events with male celebrities

Spiranac has millions of social media followers

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Paige Spiranac is without a doubt the most famous female golfer in the world.

Her looks and skills have attracted millions of followers on social media, but there's been a price.

The 30-year-old former professional says she is constantly hounded by explicit rumors any time she's at an event with male athletes or other male celebrities.

Paige Spiranac of the United States plays her second shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at The Emirates Golf Club Dec. 10, 2015, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.  (David Cannon/Getty Images)

"One thing people don’t talk about with being a woman in a male-dominated industry, whether it’s golf or the sports industry, is that any time I do content with another man there are rumors and comments, and it’s all disgusting sexual stuff," Spiranac said in an Instagram Q&A on Monday, via the Post. "And so I feel like it prohibits me from participating or being invited to certain events when there are male athletes and male celebrities because of the rumor mill and all of this stuff.

"It’s just so unfair, and any time I’m pictured with another man … the comments are just gross. It’s really frustrating because I don’t feel like I get to interact with people normally. … I don’t want to start any of those rumors for myself or for them. I just wish people could be normal and realize that here could just be a male-female working relationship with nothing else going on."

Paige Spiranac attends Maxim Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Spiranac later added that "no matter what I do, people are going to criticize it," so she's tried to block out the haters as best as possible.

"I don’t care what people think about me anymore. ‘Are they going to take me seriously?' No. They never did, and who cares if they do now," she added.

Spiranac has played into the hype. Last month, she posted a video teaching a golf grip in a revealing shirt, and fans couldn't contain themselves.

Spiranac was married to Steven Tinoco but announced about a year ago that the two had split.