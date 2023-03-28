Paige Spiranac says 'disgusting sexual' rumors keep her guarded at golf events with male celebrities

Paige Spiranac is without a doubt the most famous female golfer in the world.

Her looks and skills have attracted millions of followers on social media, but there's been a price.

The 30-year-old former professional says she is constantly hounded by explicit rumors any time she's at an event with male athletes or other male celebrities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"One thing people don’t talk about with being a woman in a male-dominated industry, whether it’s golf or the sports industry, is that any time I do content with another man there are rumors and comments, and it’s all disgusting sexual stuff," Spiranac said in an Instagram Q&A on Monday, via the Post. "And so I feel like it prohibits me from participating or being invited to certain events when there are male athletes and male celebrities because of the rumor mill and all of this stuff.

"It’s just so unfair, and any time I’m pictured with another man … the comments are just gross. It’s really frustrating because I don’t feel like I get to interact with people normally. … I don’t want to start any of those rumors for myself or for them. I just wish people could be normal and realize that here could just be a male-female working relationship with nothing else going on."

GARY PLAYER RANKS THE MASTERS LAST AMONG GOLF'S FOUR MAJOR TOURNAMENTS

Spiranac later added that "no matter what I do, people are going to criticize it," so she's tried to block out the haters as best as possible.

"I don’t care what people think about me anymore. ‘Are they going to take me seriously?' No. They never did, and who cares if they do now," she added.

Spiranac has played into the hype. Last month, she posted a video teaching a golf grip in a revealing shirt, and fans couldn't contain themselves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spiranac was married to Steven Tinoco but announced about a year ago that the two had split.