Gary Player ranks the Masters last among golf's four major tournaments

Gary Player won the Masters three times, becoming the first international golfer to don the green jacket in 1961.

His last win at Augusta National came in 1978, the final of his nine major victories.

Yet, Player lists the Masters as the last of the four major golf tournaments, putting The Open Championship at the top of the list.

MIKE TROUT TEAMS WITH TIGER WOODS FOR NEW JERSEY GOLF COURSE NEAR MLB STAR'S HOMETOWN

While discussing his final win at Augusta with the Daily Mail, Player dropped a nugget regarding where the Masters landed on his list of golf majors.

"But, never mind the Masters, the Open is by far the greatest tournament on the planet," Player told the Daily Mail before pausing. "I rate the Open at one, the US Open two, PGA three and Augusta four. Four marvelous tournaments."

Player's reasoning for putting the Masters at the bottom of the majors' list is simple – time.

"It’s the youngest of the majors,’ Player said. "The others are steeped in tradition and history, and they still have to catch up. Nothing comes to the top without time."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The first Masters was held in 1934, 18 years after the first PGA Championship took place.

The British Open is the oldest of the four Majors, played in Scotland in 1860.

While Player may think the Masters has some work to do before working its way up the major rankings, the golf world will still be watching when the 2023 edition tees off on April 6.

Player believes Rory McIlroy will be wearing the green jacket for the first time in his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s got the best swing in the world by a mile," Player said. "He’s won four majors but none since 2014. I think he will win the Masters because the course is made for him. I think if he does that, he’ll go down as one of the greats, but that’s something he has to do.

"I’ve always said my judgment of superstars is they have to win six majors. People these days say anyone who wins is a superstar. No. It’s not easily done, but I believe Rory can."

McIlroy has won four majors in his career but has yet to don the green jacket.

His last win in a major tournament came in 2014 at the PGA Championship.