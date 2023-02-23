Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac posts tip video in low-cut shirt, fans can't contain themselves

Spiranac was teaching how to grip a club while wearing a low-cut shirt.

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 23 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Paige Spiranac is no stranger to clicks.

The former professional golfer has turned into a social media sensation, understandably so.

However, her content has received backlash in the past, as she's been deemed guilty of sexualizing women's golf.

Paige Spiranac poses at the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club on May 1, 2019, in Dubai.

Paige Spiranac poses at the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club on May 1, 2019, in Dubai. (Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Well, she doesn't really care what the haters have to say – in fact, she's not changing her plan for social media success one bit.

The 29-year-old said people were "outraged" over a video in which she teaches a proper golf grip.

While the "just keep gripping it until it feels comfortable" tip was helpful, plenty of her fans weren't exactly focused on how to hold a club.

In replying to a tweet that said the internet "hates boobs," gubernatorial candidate Shannon Bray made sure to correct the user.

Paige Spiranac attends Maxim Hot 100 Experience on July 16, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Paige Spiranac attends Maxim Hot 100 Experience on July 16, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida. (Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

"I am not ‘the internet,’" he replied, with several laughing emojis.

Another user seemed so distracted by Spiranac's outfit that he didn't even know what she was talking about.

Hedge_Reaper openly admitted he was looking a few inches above Spiranac's hands.

Spiranac boasts more than 3.7 million followers on Instagram and an additional 1.6 million on TikTok. She’s also an ambassador for Points Bet USA and released a 2023 calendar last year.