Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

Paige Spiranac reveals the 'science' to better golf score: 'I shoot lower the less I wear'

Spiranac was a star collegiate golfer before her fame rose

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Paige Spiranac found the secret to a better golf score in the heat – wear less.

The golf influencer who boasts millions of followers across all of her social media platforms posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday about making the cheeky discovery.

"I want it on record that I wore a golf appropriate outfit today and it didn’t help my score," she wrote on the platform. "I shoot lower the less I wear. It’s science."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Paige Spiranac in TopGolf

Paige Spiranac attends ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off & Rock On at Topgolf Las Vegas on March 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images for ACM)

It appeared Spiranac was playing at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey. She posted photo of her swing which saw One World Trade looming in the background. The course hosted the Presidents Cup in 2017, The Northern Trust in 2009, 2019 and 2021 and the LPGA’s Mizuho Americas Open back in June.

Cameron Smith holds the course record with a 60, which he recorded in 2021.

Before Spiranac gained an enormous social media following, she was a top collegiate golfer in the Mountain West Conference. She helped San Diego State to a conference title in 2015 during her senior season. She was First-Team All-Mountain West during the 2012-13 season.

LPGA TOUR GOLFER CARLOTA CIGANDA SUGGESTS OFFICIALS ARE PICKING ON HER AMID TOURNAMENT DQ

Paige Spiranac in golf cart

Paige Spiranac participates in the Berenberg Invitational on Oct. 4, 2021 in Bedford Hills, New York. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Berenberg Invitational)

As her fame grew after college, she accepted an invitation to an event on the Ladies European Tour in Dubai in 2015.

"From the start, it was a massive controversy I was there," Spiranac told Golf Digest in May. "There were pros, legends of the game, discussing if I belonged. People were taking bets about whether I would come in last. I’m this kid who has no experience, no media training. I completely bombed, publicly cried about it. It was a s--- show."

Spiranac had previously opened up about her desire to play professionally in a March episode of her "Playing A Round" podcast.

Paige Spiranac in Dubai in 2015

Paige Spiranac in action during her practice round as a preview for the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at The Emirates Golf Club on Dec. 7, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If I had the choice to be doing what I’m doing to play on the LPGA Tour, I would probably pick the LPGA Tour because that was just a goal that I’ve always wanted to achieve and it was a dream of mine — and I wish I could’ve checked that off before I went over into doing media work full time," Spiranac said at the time. "But that’s not how life works."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.