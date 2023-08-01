Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

LPGA Tour golfer Carlota Ciganda suggests officials are picking on her amid tournament DQ

Ciganda was disqualified in the 2nd round

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

LPGA Tour pro Carlota Ciganda was disqualified from the Evian Championship on Friday after she refused to add a stroke penalty to her scorecard following the second round.

Ciganda was penalized during the round for slow pace of play on the final hole. She appealed the decision and lost but still ended up signing a one-over 72 instead of a three-over 74, according to Golf Monthly.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carlota Ciganda at the Evian

Carlota Ciganda plays a shot during the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 25, 2023 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

The LPGA said Ciganda’s grouping received a warning on the seventh hole as they started the day on the back nine. The group was time on the eighth hole and, on the ninth hole, Ciganda’s stroke times resulted in a penalty for slow play, according to Golf Digest.

Ciganda addressed the controversy on Saturday on her Instagram Stories, which have since expired.

"I got a few messages about the DQ from yesterday. I want to be very clear and the reason I did not sign a 7 on the last hole is because I don’t think I took 52 seconds like the Rules Official said. I had a 10 footer on the last hole, last put (sic) and the group behind they were not even on the tee on a par 5," she wrote.

PAIGE SPIRANAC SAYS 'THE GIRLS' GOT HER 'SHADOW BANNED' ON TIKTOK

Carlota Ciganda in the Dane Open

Carlota Ciganda interacts with her caddy during the final round of the Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Very poor performance from the LPGA rules official, they don’t understand what professional golf is about, they only look at their stopwatch like if 20 seconds is going to make a difference. I had family and friends watching and they all said it was impossible I took that long to hit that putt!

"Yesterday was tough out there with windy conditions and difficult pins and I wish everyone gets treated the same and they don’t pick on the same players all the time! That’s all!"

Ciganda received a stroke penalty for slow pace during the 2021 Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play event, Golf Digest noted.

Carlota Ciganda in the sand trap

Carlota Ciganda blasts out of the sand trap toward the first green during Day Two of the Dana Open at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, on Friday, July 14, 2023. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Spain native’s best finish at the Evian Championship came last year when she tied for third. She has two LPGA Tour victories in her career and six Ladies European Tour wins.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.