Golf

Paige Spiranac names this celebrity as 'slowest golfer' she's played with

Spiranac says she has also played with Mark Wahlberg, Justin Timberlake and Gary Player in a foursome

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Bryson DeChambeau, other top golfers star in LIV Golf Miami tournament

Bryson DeChambeau, other top golfers star in LIV Golf Miami tournament

 LIV Golf ambassador and YouTuber Rick Shiels joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to break down the LIV Golf Miami 2025 tournament.

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has built up a massive audience with millions of followers across several social media platforms, and it has afforded her an opportunity to do some amazing things.

Some of those things include hitting the course with the biggest names in Hollywood.

Paige Spiranac at the Brewers game

Paige Spiranac throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field on June 16, 2023 in Milwaukee. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Spiranac said on the "Vanity Index Podcast" on Tuesday that the most famous celebrities she played golf with were Mark Wahlberg and Justin Timberlake. 

She said she was in a foursome with the two actors and legend Gary Player. She then revealed who was the "slowest" golfer she has ever played with.

"At Genesis, they did a celebrity Ryder Cup. My partner was Nick Jonas and we played against … Chris Pratt. He was very slow," Spiranac said. "Might be the slowest golfer I’ve ever played with. Super nice guy, unbelievably slow.

Paige Spiranac at a Mark Wahlberg event

Paige Spiranac attends the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Celebrity Invitational Gala at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Dec. 2, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

"We were like four holes behind on a nine-hole little thing. And they were like, ‘You need to speed it up.’ He had all these people around him, and he’d tell like these amazing stories. And we were like, ‘Hit the golf ball.’"

Pratt has been known to play in some pro-ams.

In June 2024, Pratt participated in the Workday Golden Cub Memorial Pro-Am at Muirfield in Ohio. He played with Peyton Manning and PGA Tour star Rory McIlroy.

Chris Pratt in a blue suit and black shirt

Chris Pratt has been known to swing a club or two. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

He also played golf before his wedding to Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019.

