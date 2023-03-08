Expand / Collapse search
Paige Spiranac believes 'boobs' shouldn't be something that bothers or offends her followers

Spiranac has millions of followers across all social media platforms

Paige Spiranac asked her fans Monday to stop being offended so much.

The golf influencer who has garnered millions of followers between Instagram and TikTok urged those to worry about something else than just "boobs."

Professional golfer, model and influencer Paige Spiranac before the start of her first practice round at the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 6, 2022 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada.

Professional golfer, model and influencer Paige Spiranac before the start of her first practice round at the ACC Golf Championship presented by American Century Investments on July 6, 2022 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Stateline, Nevada. (David Calvert/Getty Images for American Century Investments)

"There’s a lot going on in the world that should bother you and offend you," she tweeted. "Boobs ain’t one of them."

It is unclear exactly what Spiranac was referring to, but her golf videos and pictures posted on social media do not always sit well with everyone. She has been able to build a huge brand because of her abilities on the golf course in combination with sex appeal.

Spiranac launched her own subscription-based website earlier this year called OnlyPaige. She made clear in last week’s episode of "Playing A Round" there would be no nudity on that website.

Paige Spiranac tees off from the 1st hole during Day Three of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club on May 3, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Paige Spiranac tees off from the 1st hole during Day Three of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club on May 3, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

"I think some people get confused because it is OnlyPaige, and it was a cheeky name to make fun of OnlyFans, because I get asked to do OnlyFans all the time by people and so, I wanted it to be very tongue-in-cheek. There is no nudity, and that’s on purpose," she said.

Spiranac said she has no issues with nudity but is making the choice not to show certain parts of her body. However, she made clear it was a personal choice of hers and was not trying to disparage those who choose to do that with their own personal websites.

"I have no issues with implied nudity at all. I just never want to show those parts of my body and I never will do that," she explained. "I also just don’t think it is beneficial to my business goals and how I see my career unfolding in the next five, 10, 15, 20 years."

Paige Spiranac attends ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off &amp; Rock On at Topgolf Las Vegas on March 6, 2022 in Las Vegas.

Paige Spiranac attends ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off & Rock On at Topgolf Las Vegas on March 6, 2022 in Las Vegas. (David Becker/Getty Images for ACM)

Spiranac boasts a following of 3.7 million on Instagram and 1.4 million on TikTok.

She has a successful collegiate career at Arizona and San Diego State With the Aztecs, she received First-Team All-Mountain West Conference honors. She would participate in the Cactus Tour but fall short of getting an LPGA Tour card.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.