LSU’s Carla Tejedo putts for birdie as opponent walks her line, sparking etiquette debate

LSU rallied for victory at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
LSU women’s golf team won its fourth tournament of the season on Wednesday at the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in South Carolina but it wasn’t their impressive comeback victory that was the talking point on social media. 

A passionate debate about golf etiquette stirred on Twitter Monday during the first round of the tournament when a video of junior Carla Tejedo putting for birdie on the 18th hole began circulating. 

Carla Tejedo putts on the 18th hole during the Spanish Professional Women's Golf Championship at Oliva Nova Beach and Golf Resort on Dec. 4, 2020, in Oliva, Spain. 

Carla Tejedo putts on the 18th hole during the Spanish Professional Women's Golf Championship at Oliva Nova Beach and Golf Resort on Dec. 4, 2020, in Oliva, Spain.  (Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tejedo made the shot to post a one-over 72, but it was her partner seemingly walking her line that caused the uproar. 

"Cross from behind, people! Don’t walk directly in someone’s line," golf analyst Amanda Rose said in a tweet. 

"You don't walk across the person putting to get the line," another user wrote. "You walk behind them. Great putt by Carla but shouldn't have to watch through someone."

Carla Tejedo tees off during the Spanish Professional Women's Golf Championship on Dec. 3, 2020, in Oliva, Spain.

Carla Tejedo tees off during the Spanish Professional Women's Golf Championship on Dec. 3, 2020, in Oliva, Spain. (Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Some users defended the other golfer, adding she walked behind the ball and as a result didn’t truly interfere with Tejedo’s "line." 

But others argued that regardless, it was a bad look. 

The incident didn’t seem to have much of an impact on Tejedo’s play. LSU would rally from four shots down entering the final round on Wednesday to win by four shots. 

Carla Tejedo plays her tee shot at the 15th hole during the R&amp;A Girls Amateur Championship at Panmure Golf Club on Aug. 16, 2019, in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Carla Tejedo plays her tee shot at the 15th hole during the R&A Girls Amateur Championship at Panmure Golf Club on Aug. 16, 2019, in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Mark Runnacles/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

LSU will close out its regular season on March 24 at the Clemson Invitational at Sunset in South Carolina.

