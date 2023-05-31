Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego Padres
Published

Padres' 16-year-old prospect makes minor league debut, doubles in first at-bat

Ethan Salas agreed to a $5.6 million deal in January

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The San Diego Padres have welcomed a 16-year-old into their Minor League system. 

Ethan Salas, who turns 17 on Thursday, was added to the Single-A Lake Elsinore roster on Tuesday and made an immediate impact. 

Ethan Salas rounds first

Ethan Salas, #85 of the San Diego Padres, sprints to first base during a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox on March 11, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. This marks the first game the for 16 year-old 2023 international draft pick. (Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

The 86th-ranked prospect in Major League Baseball doubled and singled in his first two at-bats, adding a walk and scoring a run for the Storm. 

BLUE JAYS' ANTHONY BASS FACES BACKLASH OVER APOLOGY FOR SHARING VIDEO: 'THIS IS THE MOST PATHETIC THING'

The Padres signed the Venezuelan catcher to a $5.6 million deal in January. 

"He's kind of the total-package catcher," scouting director Chris Kemp said after the Padres signed Salas this winter, according to MLB.com.

"It's just rare. This is my ninth year doing international scouting and, for us, this is the most interesting guy we've scouted."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ethan Salas looks on during spring training

Ethan Salas, #85 of the San Diego Padres, looks on during a minor league spring training game against the Seattle Mariners at the Peoria Sports Complex on March 23, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. (Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Salas is the first player to see playing time in Single-A in his age-16 season since Julio Urias made his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Low-A Great Lakes in 2013, according to Baseball America. 

The teenager comes from a strong baseball background, with his brother Jose signing with the Miami Marlins in 2019. 

Salas’ father, grandfather and uncle all played in the minor leagues, according to the Times of San Diego. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ethan Salas warms up

Ethan Salas, #85 of the San Diego Padres, stands in the bullpen before a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox on March 11, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona. (Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

He made his Cactus League debut against the Chicago White Sox in March, impressing Padres manager Bob Melvin. 

"For a 16-year-old kid behind the plate, I'll tell you, he's well beyond his years," Melvin said. "You watch the way he frames pitches -- a couple balls in the dirt got by him -- but he has his wits about him. ... It's pretty incredible to see a 16-year-old with that kind of composure."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.