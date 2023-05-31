Expand / Collapse search
Blue Jays' Anthony Bass faces backlash over apology for sharing video: 'This is the most pathetic thing'

Bass apologized for sharing a video which appeared to endorse the Bud Light and Target boycotts

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass came under fire Tuesday after he apologized for seemingly endorsing the boycotts of Bud Light and Target over the companies’ LGBTQ promotions.

The video Bass shared to his Instagram Stories was from a creator named Ryan Miller who called on Christians to join the boycotts after the retail giant faced massive backlash this month over its Pride Month collection, which followed Bud Light’s partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in March.

Anthony Bass in spring training in 2023

Anthony Bass, #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays, throws a pitch during the fourth inning of a spring training game against the New York Yankees at TD Ballpark on March 18, 2023 in Dunedin, Florida. (George Kubas/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Bass addressed reporters before Toronto’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"I recognize yesterday I made a post that was hurtful to the Pride community, which includes friends of mine and close family members of mine," Bass said. "I am truly sorry for that.

"As of right now, I am using the Blue Jays’ resources to better educate myself to make better decisions moving forward. The ballpark is for everybody. We include all fans at the ballpark. We want to welcome everybody. That’s all I have to say."

Anthony Bass in the dugout

Anthony Bass, #52 of the Toronto Blue Jays, makes a statement to the media before playing the Milwaukee Brewers in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 30, 2023 in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

However, as pitchers like Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Williams speak out against the Los Angeles Dodgers honoring the anti-Catholic group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, Bass’ about-face did not sit well with some.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Bass’ post "doesn’t represent our overall feelings as an organization."

The Blue Jays are celebrating Pride Weekend on June 9 and 10 with plans to give out 15,000 rainbow flag jerseys on the first night.

Anthony Bass speaks to the press

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Anthony Bass speaks to gives a statement to media ahead baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Toronto on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (John Chidley-Hill/The Canadian Press via AP)

"The message to the fan base is that we have and will continue to be a huge part of the Pride community," Schneider said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

