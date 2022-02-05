Packers reveal stance on Aaron Rodgers as offseason begins

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy made at least one thing clear about the upcoming start to the 2022 offseason: The Pack wants Aaron Rodgers back.

Murphy made the remark in his opening address in his monthly column about the Packers in which he answers fans’ burning questions about the team. He made the declaration when he talked about the organization’s salary cap situation.

"We are significantly over the salary cap for next year, and will have to make many difficult decisions in order to get under the cap. A key factor will be whether Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 season," Murphy said.

"[Packers coach Matt LeFleur], [General manager Brian Gutekunst], executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back. He is likely to win his fourth league MVP, is the unquestioned leader of our team and is still playing at a high level at 38.

"Although we will face many challenges this offseason, I have tremendous confidence in Matt, Brian and Russ. I don't think anyone in the league knows the rules regarding the salary cap better than Russ. He will be our most valuable employee this offseason."

Rodgers restructured his contract after reestablishing his relationship with the Packers last offseason, turning the 2023 season into a void year.

Rodgers is owed more than $26.4 million in 2022, according to Spotrac. But because he has one season left on his contract, a trade could be possible at some point during the offseason.