Green Bay Packers

Packers offensive lineman Rasheed Walker arrested at New York Airport on gun charges

Walker's attorney says the arrest was a misunderstanding involving a licensed firearm in a locked box

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Rasheed Walker was arrested Friday morning at a New York airport after authorities say he attempted to check a bag containing a firearm.

The 25-year-old NFL player was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm after he was taken into custody at LaGuardia Airport, the New York Post first reported, citing a criminal complaint. 

Rasheed Walker on an NFL field

Rasheed Walker (63) of the Green Bay Packers during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Nov. 16, 2025. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Walker allegedly presented a firearm for inspection while attempting to check in at Delta Air Lines at around 10:30 a.m., but he did not have the "proper credentials," a spokesperson with the Port Authority Police Department told Fox News Digital. 

According to the criminal complaint, Walker allegedly told an employee that his bag contained a 9 mm Glock pistol in a locked box. Police later found the firearm with 36 rounds of ammunition, also secured in the locked case.

Walker’s attorney told the Post that the arrest was a result of misunderstanding and that Walker had a licensed firearm.  

"It was in a locked box and he disclosed it to the people at the airport," Arthur Aidala said.

Rasheed Walker lines up during an NFL game

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) of the Green Bay Packers gets set during an NFL game against the Miami Dolphins at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Nov. 28, 2024. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

VIKINGS STAR ARRESTED AT FLORIDA CASINO ON TRESPASSING CHARGE

"He told a person from Delta he was traveling with a firearm. He mistakenly thought because he had a licensed firearm and it was in a locked box that he was able to travel with it. We are confident the case will be dismissed."

Walker was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He led the team in offensive snaps last season and has been a consistent presence at left tackle for Green Bay over the past three years. He enters the 2026 offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Rasheed Walker on the sidelines

Offensive tackle Rasheed Walker (63) of the Green Bay Packers stands on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Aug. 24, 2024. (Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

The Packers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

