Packers offensive lineman Rasheed Walker arrested at New York Airport on gun charges

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Rasheed Walker was arrested Friday morning at a New York airport after authorities say he attempted to check a bag containing a firearm.

The 25-year-old NFL player was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm after he was taken into custody at LaGuardia Airport, the New York Post first reported, citing a criminal complaint.

Walker allegedly presented a firearm for inspection while attempting to check in at Delta Air Lines at around 10:30 a.m., but he did not have the "proper credentials," a spokesperson with the Port Authority Police Department told Fox News Digital.

According to the criminal complaint, Walker allegedly told an employee that his bag contained a 9 mm Glock pistol in a locked box. Police later found the firearm with 36 rounds of ammunition, also secured in the locked case.

Walker’s attorney told the Post that the arrest was a result of misunderstanding and that Walker had a licensed firearm.

"It was in a locked box and he disclosed it to the people at the airport," Arthur Aidala said.

"He told a person from Delta he was traveling with a firearm. He mistakenly thought because he had a licensed firearm and it was in a locked box that he was able to travel with it. We are confident the case will be dismissed."

Walker was selected by the Packers in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He led the team in offensive snaps last season and has been a consistent presence at left tackle for Green Bay over the past three years. He enters the 2026 offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

The Packers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.