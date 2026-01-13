Vikings star arrested at Florida casino on trespassing charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested on Monday at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida on a trespassing charge.

Addison was detained in Tampa at 3:46 a.m. ET and was later released on $500 cash bond. It’s the player’s second arrest in the last two years.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell said at their news conference on Tuesday that they had only recently heard of Addison’s arrest and declined to speculate further.

"Jordan is unique because 99% of the days that Jordan Addison is a Viking, he's a joy to be around," Adofo-Mensah said, via ESPN. "He's incredibly intelligent, confident, responsible. And then it's like all of us: What are you like on those 1% of days? Is it the type of thing that draws attention or not? Obviously, that's something we have to consider when you're talking about long-term ramifications of a contract extension and different things like that, or letting somebody like Jalen Nailor leave.

"We'll have those conversations, obviously. Just a few days after the season and obviously this event just happened. But always supportive of Jordan Addison. We'll continue to fact-find and see what actually happened, and then we'll have those conversations in the future."

Addison’s representative said the player’s legal team was already investigating the incident.

"On Jordan's behalf, his legal team has already initiated the investigation, identified witnesses, and we are reviewing the viability of a claim for false arrest," his agency said. "He looks forward to the legal process and upon full investigation, we are confident Mr. Addison will be exonerated."

Addison was suspended for three games to start the 2025 season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, stemming from a drunken driving arrest in 2024.

He had 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings in 2025.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.