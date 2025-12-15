Packers lose Micah Parsons for season after torn ACL injury

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons will miss the rest of the 2025 season after he suffered a torn ACL during the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The extent of Parsons’ injury was confirmed by an MRI on Monday, according to multiple reports. The pass rusher released a statement on social media, vowing to come back stronger for the 2026 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I may be sidelined, but I am not defeated. This injury is my greatest test—a moment God allowed to strengthen my testimony," he wrote on X. "I believe He walks with me through this storm and chose me for this fight because He knew my heart could carry it.

"I’m deeply grateful to the Packers organization and my teammates for their unwavering support, love, and belief in me during this season. I trust His timing, His plan, and His purpose. I will rise again."

Parsons suffered the injury as he tried to make an adjustment while running to tackle Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. A replay of the injury showed Parsons’ knee buckling and him going down in pain.

JETS DEFENSIVE LINEMAN RIPS NFL OFFICIALS AFTER EJECTION VS JAGUARS

"I’m sickened," he told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

The Packers fell to the Broncos 34-26 and were a half-game back of the Chicago Bears for the NFC North lead.

Green Bay acquired Parsons in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Cowboys right before the season started. The Packers and Parsons agreed to a four-year extension reportedly worth $186 million.

Parsons’ injury will certainly hamper the Packers’ Super Bowl hopes. Green Bay will have a crucial matchup against Chicago for first place on Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We all know what type of player he is and the impact he’s had on our football team and to lose somebody like that, it’s tough," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "Like I said, nobody’s going to feel sorry for us. We’ve got to find a way and guys have got to rally around one another."

The Associated Press contributed to the report.