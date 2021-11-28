Packers' Davante Adams reveals he shot down Odell Beckham Jr's initial jersey swap ask

Davante Adams revealed the terse message he had for Odell Beckham Jr. when the wide receiver asked whether the two could exchange jerseys after the Green Bay Packers play the Los Angeles Rams.

Adams was speaking to Michael Irvin in an interview on NFL Network when he told the Pro Football Hall of Famer how the conversation went. Beckham signed with the Rams after it was rumored he had been interested in joining the Packers. Los Angeles reportedly offered Beckham more money which was the deciding factor.

It was all business for Adams when the two were talking about a jersey swap after their Sunday matchup.

"We did talk two days ago, he said he needed a jersey after the game. I told him ‘go get a Cooper Kupp jersey’ since that’s obviously his guy and that’s who he wanted to be with," Adams told Irvin.

"That’s my guy, man. I love Odell. I think he would’ve been a great fit here but I wish nothing but the best for him."

Beckham scored his first touchdown of the 2021 season with a 54-yard score on a pass from Matthew Stafford. He had five catches for 81 yards.

Adams led all receivers with eight catches for 104 yards.

Green Bay won the game, 36-28.

Adams did admit he sent a jersey to the Rams locker room for Beckham, according to The Athletic.

"I told him just don’t put a hole in the wall this time," he said.