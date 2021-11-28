Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Rams
Published

Rams' Odell Beckham Jr hauls in 54-yard TD, his first of the season

Beckham entered Sunday with just 19 catches for 250 yards this season

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Welcome to Los Angeles, Odell Beckham Jr.

In his second game with the Rams, Beckham hauled in a 54-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford with 14:52 to go in the fourth quarter in a game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. takes the field to warm up before a game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

The Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. takes the field to warm up before a game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

BUCS' LEONARD FOURNETTE SCORES 4 TDS IN COMEBACK WIN OVER COLTS

The Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

The Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford throws during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

After fellow wideout Cooper Kupp came down with a successful two-point conversion on the ensuing play, the Packers held a slim 36-25 lead over the Rams in a heavyweight battle between two of the best teams in the NFC.

Beckham’s last touchdown before Sunday's came in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

The Packers were reportedly interested in Beckham after the Cleveland Browns released him earlier this season, but he chose to join the Rams instead.

The Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

The Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham entered Sunday with just 19 catches for 250 yards this season. He had two catches for 18 yards two weeks ago in his Rams debut, a 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com