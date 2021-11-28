Rams' Odell Beckham Jr hauls in 54-yard TD, his first of the season

Welcome to Los Angeles, Odell Beckham Jr.

In his second game with the Rams, Beckham hauled in a 54-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford with 14:52 to go in the fourth quarter in a game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

BUCS' LEONARD FOURNETTE SCORES 4 TDS IN COMEBACK WIN OVER COLTS

After fellow wideout Cooper Kupp came down with a successful two-point conversion on the ensuing play, the Packers held a slim 36-25 lead over the Rams in a heavyweight battle between two of the best teams in the NFC.

Beckham’s last touchdown before Sunday's came in Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season.

The Packers were reportedly interested in Beckham after the Cleveland Browns released him earlier this season, but he chose to join the Rams instead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beckham entered Sunday with just 19 catches for 250 yards this season. He had two catches for 18 yards two weeks ago in his Rams debut, a 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.