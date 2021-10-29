Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Packers down Cardinals with crucial interception, leaves NFL fans astonished

The Packers ended the Cardinals' undefeated season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Green Bay Packers, with their backs against the wall, took advantage of a brain dud from the Arizona Cardinals on the final drive and delivered a game-ending interception to capture the win.

The Cardinals, after stopping Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense on 4th-and-goal, needed to drive 99 yards to essentially win the game or at least get close enough to kick a field goal down three points to send the game into overtime. And with Kyler Murray in control, it looked like that was going to happen.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Rasul Douglas #29 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates following an interception during the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Rasul Douglas #29 of the Green Bay Packers is congratulated by teammates and fans following an interception during the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Murray had three plays in which he had passed for 20 or more yards to get the Cardinals to within striking distance.

On the 12th play of the drive, the Cardinals looked like a go-ahead touchdown was inevitable. Murray threw the ball quickly to wide receiver A.J. Green but the veteran was not looking for the ball at all. Rasul Douglas jumped on the miscue and picked off the pass in the end zone.

Game, Packers.

Green Bay won the game in dramatic fashion, 24-21, and Douglas waved goodbye to the Cardinals crowd and celebrated with the small congregation of Packers fans who were sitting in the front row near the end zone.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Eric Stokes #21 of the Green Bay Packers congratulates Rasul Douglas #29 following an interception during the fourth quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

NFL fans were astonished.

PACKERS, CARDINALS PLAYERS INVOLVED IN VICIOUS COLLISION, LEAVE FIELD ON CARTS

It was Arizona’s first loss of the season.

The Packers came into the game depleted at wide receiver. No Davante Adams, Allen Lazard or Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Robert Tonyan even went down with an injury.

Rodgers found old faithful Randall Cobb twice in the game. The reigning MVP was 22-for-37 with 184 passing yards and two touchdowns. Cobb had three total catches for 15 yards.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) pushes down Arizona Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden (44) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) celebrates his touchdown as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Byron Murphy looks on during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Aaron Jones had a solid game with 59 rushing yards on 15 carries and added seven receptions for 51 yards.

Green Bay improved to 7-1 has won seven consecutive games.

Arizona’s defense stepped up when it needed to and gave Murray one last chance but unfortunately, it didn’t workout for the Cardinals.

Murray finished 22-for-33 with 274 passing yards and two interceptions. DeAndre Hopkins was sidelined for most of the game with a hamstring injury. He finished with two catches for 66 yards.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Chase Edmonds led Arizona with 30 rushing yards on seven carries and a touchdown. James Conner had two touchdowns as well.

Arizona fell to 7-1.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business.