©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Packers, Cardinals players involved in vicious collision, leave field on carts

Kylin Hill was tackled by Jonathan Ward in the third quarter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Players from the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals had to be carted off the field on Thursday night during their game after colliding in the third quarter.

On a kickoff, Packers returner Kylin Hill brought the ball out of the end zone to about his own 9-yard line when he was met by Cardinals player Jonathan Ward. Hill was hit in the midsection by Ward and the replay at full speed showed just how scary the play was.

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward, left, and Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill (32) are injured on a play during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Both players left the game.

Both players needed to be carted off the field. Hill was sitting up while he was on the back of the Packers’ cart while Ward was put on a backboard and carried out. Ward gave a thumbs up while he was leaving the field.

Green Bay said Hill was out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Arizona Cardinals running back Jonathan Ward (29) collides with Green Bay Packers running back Kylin Hill during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Both players left the game after the hit.

Arizona said Ward was being evaluated for a concussion and a neck injury. He had movement in all of his extremities, according to the team.

Hill, a running back, was a seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2021. The rookie has mostly played special teams but was able to carry the ball 10 times for 24 yards in his first seven games. He did not have a touchdown.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Jonathan Ward #29 of the Arizona Cardinals and Kylin Hill #32 of the Green Bay Packers are injured on a play during the second half of a game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.

Ward signed with Arizona in 2020 as an undrafted free agent. He’s played mostly special teams in 2021 but has seen minimal time running the ball. He has 21 rushing yards on five carries.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com