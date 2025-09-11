Packers beat Commanders to start season 2-0 with strong performance at Lambeau Field

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Green Bay Packers had yet another commanding win to begin the new season, taking down the Washington Commanders, 27-18, to start 2-0 on the year.

The Packers defeated the Detroit Lions in Week 1 at home, and Lambeau Field’s first night game of the campaign had a sold-out crowd loving what they saw from Matt LaFleur’s squad on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, after looking great in their season opener against the New York Giants, the Commanders’ offense was flustered against a Packers defense that shined in Week 1.

Keeping Jayden Daniels in the pocket, the second-year quarterback was forced to throw the ball, but the Packers’ secondary was blanketing receivers in coverage and making it hard to get anything going.

The Commanders were forced to punt on their first three possessions, but Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense were able to go 96 yards on their second drive to find seven points with a Romeo Doubs quick slant for the score. Tucker Kraft, the game’s leader in receiving yards with 124 on just six catches, had a massive 57-yard reception to quickly flip the field into Washington territory during the drive.

Green Bay would find the end zone once more in the first half, courtesy of another 90-plus-yard drive. Malik Heath’s insane toe-tap grab on the sideline, which was reversed after video replay review, was a massive 37-yard swing for the Packers during the drive. Josh Jacobs kept his touchdown streak going with now 10 straight regular-season games he’s found colored paint on a two-yard run to make it 14-0.

Meanwhile, Matt Gay got the Commanders on the board with a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter, but he was unable to convert from 58 yards before the half was over. And when the second half started, Gay couldn’t turn a solid Commanders drive into three more points, banging the ball off the right goal post.

But while the Commanders struggled with their offense, their defense was keeping the Packers at bay entering the fourth quarter with a 17-3 ballgame in favor of Green Bay. Daniels saw the opportunity with only 15 minutes left to play, and orchestrated a 50-yard touchdown drive where his trusty tight end Zach Ertz fought his way in with a 20-yard catch-and-run score to make it a 17-10 game.

Now, the pressure was on Green Bay to get back to scoring, and Love was up for the task. The Packers went 65 yards, and Love used his own tight end, finding Kraft for the easy touchdown.

With the two-touchdown deficit, the Commanders were in desperation mode. Daniels was able to get his offense into the end zone, with Deebo Samuel getting his second touchdown of the season. But even with the two-point conversion to make it 27-18, the clock wasn't the Commanders' friend in the end.

Looking at the box score, Love was 19-of-31 for 292 yards with two more touchdown passes to his early-season resume, while Jacobs had 84 rushing yards on 23 carries and his score.

For the Commanders, Daniels was 24-for-41 for 200 yards and two touchdowns, while being held to just 17 yards on seven carries. As a team, Washington rushed for just 51 total yards compared to Green Bay’s 137.

