©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Packers and Bears fans fight in upper deck during NFC North rivals' matchup in Chicago

The Packers fan was pushed down the stairs at Soldier Field

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
In recent years it's been the Green Bay Packers winning the war over the Chicago Bears - Aaron Rodgers did remind Bears fans of that last year.

But back on Dec. 4, a Bears fan won a battle in the upper deck of Soldier Field against a Packers fan.

The two fans got in each other's face before the Bears fan put the Packers fan in a chokehold.

They jostled for a couple of seconds after, but then the Bears fan sent the Packers fan tumbling down the stairs.

A view of the newly renovated Soldier Field, home of the NFL's Chicago Bears, with the Chicago skyline in the background, 29 September 2003, on opening night of the new stadium as the Chicago Bears prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers. 

A view of the newly renovated Soldier Field, home of the NFL's Chicago Bears, with the Chicago skyline in the background, 29 September 2003, on opening night of the new stadium as the Chicago Bears prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers.  (JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images)

WARNING: NSFW (language)

Somehow, the Packers fan (wearing a Bears scarf, for some reason) wasn't too phased by his tumble and was ready for more. 

But the video ends before we see anything else.

Despite what happened in the stands, the Packers once again took care of business against their NFC North rivals, 28-19.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a successful two-point conversion against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. 

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a successful two-point conversion against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Bears are 1-12 in their last 13 games against Green Bay.