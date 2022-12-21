Packers and Bears fans fight in upper deck during NFC North rivals' matchup in Chicago

In recent years it's been the Green Bay Packers winning the war over the Chicago Bears - Aaron Rodgers did remind Bears fans of that last year.

But back on Dec. 4, a Bears fan won a battle in the upper deck of Soldier Field against a Packers fan.

The two fans got in each other's face before the Bears fan put the Packers fan in a chokehold.

They jostled for a couple of seconds after, but then the Bears fan sent the Packers fan tumbling down the stairs.

WARNING: NSFW (language)

Somehow, the Packers fan (wearing a Bears scarf, for some reason) wasn't too phased by his tumble and was ready for more.

But the video ends before we see anything else.

Despite what happened in the stands, the Packers once again took care of business against their NFC North rivals, 28-19.

The Bears are 1-12 in their last 13 games against Green Bay.