Packers' Aaron Rodgers blames interception on 'double nut shot'

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were at their worst Sunday in a 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints in the 2021 NFL season opener.

Rodgers, the reigning league MVP, threw two interceptions and failed to throw a touchdown pass. Earlier this week, Rodgers made an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" to talk about the game and one of the interceptions he threw in the third quarter.

"I don’t like to make a lot of excuses for interceptions," Rodgers said on the show. "That [first interception] was entirely due to the double nut shot I took."

It was second-and-7 from the Saints’ 9-yard line when Rodgers was pressured by Saints defensive linemen Cameron Jordan and Christian Ringo. That's when Rodgers was hit in his groin area right before releasing a pass.

Saints rookie Paulson Adebo intercepted Rodgers and returned the ball 31 yards to the Saints’ 40-yard line. At the time of the interception, the Packers were trailing 17-3 and could have made it a one-score game. The play was the turning point of the blowout.