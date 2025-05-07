Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton could face fine after lewd celebration following clutch 3-pointer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrese Haliburton pushed the Indiana Pacers’ second-round series lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers to 2-0 after his incredible three-point shot on Tuesday night.

But how he celebrated may result in a fine from the league – and he’s perfectly fine if it happens, too.

Haliburton stunned Cleveland on their home court, getting the rebound on his own missed free throw and proceeding to bury a stepback 3-pointer at the top of the key with one second left to beat the Cavs, 120-119.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the main TNT broadcast, Haliburton’s celebration was off frame. A replay showed exactly how he celebrated, and he used the infamous "big-b---- dance," which was made famous in "Major League II" and brought to the league by former NBA guard Sam Cassell.

In the league’s eyes, though, fines have been dished out for those replicating it in the past.

After the game, Haliburton said it was one he was "waiting" to use, and will take whatever fine may come.

"It was just right in the moment," he told reporters.

"I’ll take that fine gladly."

TYRESE HALIBURTON MAKES LAST-SECOND 3 TO COMPLETE PACERS' WILD COMEBACK, TAKE SURPRISING 2-0 LEAD OVER CAVS

Haliburton’s response shows that he knew the risk of the celebration well before using it, which is why he’s had it in the holster for the right moment.

Haliburton has had quite the NBA Playoffs run already, especially when it comes to clutch shots in crunch time.

In the Pacers’ first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, he drove past Giannis Antetokounmpo and made a layup just before time expired to close out the series in five games.

Now, on the road, the Pacers have taken down the top-seeded Cavs twice, and Haliburton’s 22 points in Game 1 helped Indiana’s case before his heroics in Game 2.

If the playoffs didn’t add enough motivation to perform, Haliburton has also been drawing some from an NBA players poll, which had him as the most common answer for most overrated player in the league.

He said, "Overrate that," when he ended the Bucks’ chances at lifting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

"That one was unexpected," Haliburton said in that series when asked about the overrated chants he was hearing. "I didn’t know we had beef. I think now that that label is there, it’s going to be that every time we play somebody on the road. It’ll probably follow me until the next poll comes out. Overrate that."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The series heads to Indianapolis now, where the Pacers have a comfortable 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven bout with Cleveland.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.