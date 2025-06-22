Rockets to acquire Kevin Durant from Suns in NBA blockbuster trade: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Phoenix Suns reportedly agreed to trade Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets on Sunday, marking one of the first major moves of the NBA offseason.

Durant, who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns during the 2022-23 season, will head to the Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 overall pick of the 2025 draft and five second-round picks, ESPN reported.

Rumors of the Suns trading Durant swirled for weeks after the team missed the playoffs with a 36-46 record in one season under Mike Budenholzer. Phoenix believed adding Durant to a team with Devin Booker, and later Bradley Beal, could help elevate them back to the NBA Finals.

Phoenix was unable to propel itself back to the NBA Finals, losing in the Western Conference semifinals during the 2022-23 season, being ousted in the first round in the 2023-24 season and failing to even make the postseason this year.

Durant, 36, has still proven to be one of the top scorers in the game when healthy. He averaged 26.6 points per game and shot 52.7% from the field. He’s been an All-Star in each year he’s been available to play since the 2009-10 season. He missed the entire 2019-20 season with an injury.

The Suns get two key players in Green and Brooks.

Green played all 82 games for the second straight year in 2024-25. He averaged 21 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He is only 23.

Brooks, 29, will be on the move for the second time in his career. He was traded from the Memphis Grizzlies to the Rockets in 2023. In two seasons in Houston, he averaged 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Houston was 52-30 and finished second in the Western Conference standings in 2024-25.