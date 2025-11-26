Toronto adds Dylan Cease, reinforcing pitching rotation after World Series loss: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After coming up short in a Game 7 World Series thriller, the Toronto Blue Jays wasted little time making a free agency splash.

According to multiple reports, free agent pitcher Dylan Cease agreed to a $210 million, seven-year contract. Cease has been a reliable arm, making at least 32 starts in each of the last five MLB seasons.

The right-hander posted a 4.55 ERA with the San Diego Padres. He recorded 215 strikeouts and walked 71 batters in 168 innings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cease spent his first five years with the Chicago White Sox, including a 2022 season in which he went 14-8 with a 2.20 ERA despite leading the majors in walks. He finished second in AL Cy Young Award balloting.

PIRATES STAR PAUL SKENES RECEIVES RECORD PAYDAY AFTER WINNING CY YOUNG AWARD AMID TRADE RUMORS

After one more year in Chicago, he was traded to San Diego in March 2024 and went 14-11 with a 3.47 ERA that season, finishing fourth in NL Cy Young Award voting.

Cease was one of the top free-agent pitchers on the market this offseason and he joins a Blue Jays team that won the American East division this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Toronto’s rotation already features Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, Shane Bieber and José Berríos. Chris Bassitt and 41-year-old Max Scherzer, the three-time Cy Young Award winner who started Game 7 of the World Series, became free agents this month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to The Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.