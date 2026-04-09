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Baltimore Orioles

Orioles pitcher commits two errors on one play in disastrous outing

Chase Meidroth scored the go-ahead run after Kyle Bradish dropped a return throw and then fired wide to the plate

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish had a start he probably would like to forget.

Bradish was on the bump against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Chicago took the lead in the fifth inning after Bradish committed two errors on one play.

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Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish throwing a pitch during a baseball game in Chicago

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Bradish throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago on April 8, 2026. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

White Sox shortstop Colin Montgomery was up at the plate with runners on second and first and was issued a walk after Bradish’s pitch was inside. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman threw the ball back to Bradish, who dropped it and lackadaisically followed it back to the mound. He realized Chase Meidroth was rounding third and heading for home.

Bradish fired the ball to Rutschman, but it was wide to his left. Meidroth scored on the play to give Chicago a 3-2 lead. Bradish was charged with two errors on the play. He struck out Andrew Benintendi to end the inning and was removed before the start of the sixth inning.

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Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz talking with pitcher Kyle Bradish on the field

Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz talks with starting pitcher Kyle Bradish during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago on April 8, 2026. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

"Yeah, just frustration came out. Unacceptable," Bradish told reporters after the game, via MLB.com. "That's just childish behavior, and that will not happen again."

The Orioles ended up winning the game, 5-3.

Bradish allowed three runs, two earned, and six hits in five innings of work. He struck out seven batters and walked three more, as the Orioles improved to 6-6 on the year.

The 29-year-old is in his fifth season of his MLB career. He underwent Tommy John surgery during the 2024 season and returned to the mound in August 2025. He has a 3.54 ERA with 396 strikeouts in 70 career starts.

Chicago fell to 4-8 with the loss.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish wiping his face during a baseball game.

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish wipes his face after Chicago White Sox shortstop Chase Meidroth scores during the fifth inning at Rate Field in Chicago, Ill., on April 8, 2026. (Matt Marton/Imagn Images)

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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