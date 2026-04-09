Orioles pitcher commits two errors on one play in disastrous outing

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Baltimore Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish had a start he probably would like to forget.

Bradish was on the bump against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Chicago took the lead in the fifth inning after Bradish committed two errors on one play.

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White Sox shortstop Colin Montgomery was up at the plate with runners on second and first and was issued a walk after Bradish’s pitch was inside. Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman threw the ball back to Bradish, who dropped it and lackadaisically followed it back to the mound. He realized Chase Meidroth was rounding third and heading for home.

Bradish fired the ball to Rutschman, but it was wide to his left. Meidroth scored on the play to give Chicago a 3-2 lead. Bradish was charged with two errors on the play. He struck out Andrew Benintendi to end the inning and was removed before the start of the sixth inning.

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"Yeah, just frustration came out. Unacceptable," Bradish told reporters after the game, via MLB.com. "That's just childish behavior, and that will not happen again."

The Orioles ended up winning the game, 5-3.

Bradish allowed three runs, two earned, and six hits in five innings of work. He struck out seven batters and walked three more, as the Orioles improved to 6-6 on the year.

The 29-year-old is in his fifth season of his MLB career. He underwent Tommy John surgery during the 2024 season and returned to the mound in August 2025. He has a 3.54 ERA with 396 strikeouts in 70 career starts.

Chicago fell to 4-8 with the loss.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.