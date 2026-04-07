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Atlanta Braves

Braves ace Chris Sale slams baseball against his head after walking the bases loaded in wild scene

Sale's self-punishment did not help, as he yielded 3 runs in the inning

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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Generally, when players are annoyed with themselves, they take out their frustrations on something else. Not Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale.

During the fourth inning of the Braves’ 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night at Angel Stadium, Sale pounded the baseball off his head out of anger.

Sale, 37, threw a slider well outside the strike zone to Angels first baseman Jeimer Candelario to walk the bases loaded with no out while the game was tied 1-1. Braves catcher Drake Baldwin tossed the ball back to Sale, who caught with his bare hand instead of his glove, dropped the ball, picked it up and slammed it against his head.

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Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale grimacing after hitting Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoán Moncada with a pitch at Angel Stadium

Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale reacts after hitting Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada with a pitch in the fourth inning at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, on April 6, 2026. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Sale’s frustrations only grew as the inning grew longer. Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe worked a walk one batter after Candelario, forcing in a run to give the Angels a 2-1 lead.

The Angels rally continued two batters later when Sale hit designated hitter Yoan Moncada with a pitch to force in another run, making it 3-1. After drilling Moncada, Sale bent over, putting his hands on his knees, before walking behind the pitcher’s mound to pick up the rosin bag, only to spike it into the ground.

The nine-time All-Star pitcher’s nightmare of a fourth inning continued when he induced a weak ground ball from center fielder Bryce Teodosio, but it was perfectly placed between shortstop Mauricio Dubon and third baseman Austin Riley.

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Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale pitching during a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, California, on April 6, 2026. (Caroline Brehman/AP Photo)

Dubon did well by diving to keep the ball in the infield, but another run scored, giving the Angels a 4-1 lead.  

Sale escaped the fourth inning without further damage but allowed a two-run home run in the fifth inning to Jo Adell, giving the Angels a 6-1 lead.

The two-time Cy Young winner was removed from the game afterward. Sale pitched four innings, allowing six runs on five hits, two walks, and striking out seven.

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Atlanta Braves starter Chris Sale reacting after hitting Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Yoan Moncada with a pitch

Atlanta Braves starter Chris Sale reacts after hitting Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Yoan Moncada with a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Anaheim, California, on April 6, 2026. (Caroline Brehman/AP Photo)

Sale came into the game with a good track record against the Angels. In 11 games he had an 8-0 record with a 1.24 ERA, but had no such success on Monday.

In three starts this season, Sale is 2-1 with a 3.94 ERA in 16 innings pitched.

The Braves (6-5) will look to bounce back when they play the Angels (6-5) in the second game of their three-game series on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m. ET.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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