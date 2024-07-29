Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Olympics broadcaster Scott Hanson reveals bloodied finger while rooting for Team USA

Scott Hanson is hosting the 'Gold Zone' on NBC

Scott Hanson is mostly known to sports fans through their NFL viewing experience.

He helps take NFL watchers through the witching hour during their "seven hours of commercial free football" on the "NFL Red Zone" each Sunday in the fall and winter.

Scott Hanson in Detroit

Scott Hanson reacts during round six of the 2024 NFL draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

This time around, Hanson got the opportunity to send Paris Olympic viewers in and out of several different sporting events throughout the two weeks of coverage as part of the "Gold Zone." On Monday, things appeared to get a little too intense.

Hanson posted a photo on X showing his bloodied finger.

"I was pounding the desk on Gold Zone when Team USA was winning a medal," he wrote. "I’m designated ‘likely’ to return."

Scott Hanson in Las Vegas

Scott Hanson speaks on stage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Hanson and Olympic viewers got to watch the Americans take home several medals on Monday.

Skateboarders Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston won silver and bronze medals respectively in men’s street. Team USA men’s gymnastics secured a bronze medal in the team final. Katie Grimes, Emma Weyant, Luke Hobson and Ryan Murphy won medals in the pool. Fencer Nick Itkin won bronze in the individual foil.

USA men's gymnastics team

Stephen Nedoroscik of United States, Frederick Richard of United States, Brody Malone of United States, Paul Juda of United States, Asher Hong of United States pose for a photo with their bronze medal during the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

It was a solid day for the United States with a big Tuesday ahead for some of the stars in the Olympics. Simone Biles is expected to compete in the team final in gymnastics.

