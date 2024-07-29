Expand / Collapse search
Americans Katie Grimes, Emma Weyant capture medals in 400-meter medley at Paris Olympics

Canada's Summer McIntosh smashed the field to win the gold

American swimmers Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant raced to silver and bronze medals in the 400-meter individual medley final at the Paris Olympics on Monday night.

Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh smashed the rest of the field, picking up the first gold medal of her career in the event. She finished with a time of 4:27.71.

Katie Grimes swims

Katie Grimes of Team United States competes in the Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Grimes clocked in 4:33.40 and Weyant had 4:34.93.

For Grimes, it was her first Olympic medal. She competed on the U.S. Olympic team for the first time at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the age of 15. She finished in fourth in the 800-meter freestyle and was dubbed the future of the sport by her teammate Katie Ledecky.

Weyant won a silver medal in the event last year. She finished behind Japan’s Yu Ohashi and ahead of teammate Hali Flickinger. 

Emma Weyant in the pool

Emma Weyant of Team United States competes in the Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Two more American medals added to their total on the day as skateboarders Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston and the men's gymnastics team all medaled in their respective events.

The United States women’s swimming team had been a favorite to score a bunch of medals over the course of the Paris Games.

Ledecky, Torri Huske, Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh, Simone Manuel are among the swimmers who have medaled during the Olympics on the women’s side of the pool.

Summer McIntosh celebrates

 Summer McIntosh of Team Canada after winning the gold medal in the women's 400m individual medley final at the Paris La Défense Arena during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Huske was the lone female swimmer to capture gold at this point of the competition.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.