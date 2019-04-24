Expand / Collapse search
Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin performs acrobatic first pitch before St. Louis Cardinals game

Ryan Gaydos
Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin proved she's still as flexible as ever after throwing out the first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals’ game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

Liukin, who won a gold medal in the all-around competition during the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, stepped in front of the mound at Busch Stadium, made an acrobatic flip and fired the ball toward home plate.

Liukin has performed a similar trick in the past, as Cut 4 noted. Once, she showed the trick pitch before a Chicago Cubs game and on another occasion, she showed off her unique delivery before a Los Angeles Angels game.

The Cardinals must have felt inspired by the Olympian’s performance, inching out the rival Brewers, 4-3.

