Tommy Paul will be officially representing the Stars and Stripes later this month in Paris for the second time - but that's nothing new for him.

Paul is a one-time Olympian (he was ousted in the first round back in 2021 in Tokyo), but after a Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance earlier this month, he likes his chances this time around.

"I'm so excited. The last time, I didn't go into the Olympics super prepared. I was coming off an injury, so I'm looking at it like the last time I went to be an Olympian - this time, I'm trying to bring back a medal," Paul said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

It's quite a busy schedule for Paul, who was in England earlier this month. He will be in Paris next week, and then will take a fight back to the States for a potential U.S. Open victory on his home soil.

It's exhausting, but it's nothing 200 milligrams of caffeine from a CELSIUS energy drink can't fix.

"I've enjoyed the product forever. As a professional athlete, we like to know what goes into our body. No sugar, essential vitamins, it's all very important for us," Paul says. "For me, the amount of travel that we do, the amount of jet lag that we have to deal with, I pretty much start every day with a can of CELSIUS, and it just gets me going to start the day."

Sure, if he wins gold in Paris, it'd be the first time Paul would hear the national anthem after a victory in an individual setting. Again, this is where he officially represents his United States.

But with tennis being an individual sport around the glove, he feels that he is representing the red, white, and blue every time he's between the lines.

"Since I was in junior tennis, it kind of gets drilled into you, being an American tennis player. We have such a great history in tennis with so many champions… I think we show up for these tournaments not just prepping myself, but the whole country. I really enjoy that," Paul says. "And then, when you go to these team events, you get a little extra motivation. It's a feel-good moment when you're walking on the court with the American flag on your shoulders."

The sport, though, is desperate for an American champion on the men's side. The last American man to win a grand slam was Andy Roddick at the 2003 U.S. Open. There was a time when Americans dominated with Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras in the 1990s and 2000s, and John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors beforehand.

Paul (ranked 13th), Taylor Fritz (11th), Ben Shelton (14th), and Frances Tiafoe (30th) are America's best chance, and Paul knows there's pressure - "but it's a good pressure."

"You want that pressure to be on you. You're heading in the right direction, and people put their hope into you. That's exactly what you want. I want it for me, and I want it for the fans. We want to be at the top of the game, and the U.S. has been looking for a champion for the better part of two decades. It's a driving force and big motivator for all of us American tennis players."

