Olympic gold winner dismisses athletes' negative comments on representing US: 'I think we're the best country'

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Not everybody representing the red, white and blue sounded necessarily ecstatic about doing so in the Olympics.

Freeskier Hunter Hess said he had "mixed emotions" representing the U.S. in Milan, while skier Mikaela Shiffrin said she wanted to represent her own "values" in Milan, and it was " tough to reconcile " violence in America while "competing for medals at an Olympic event."

But for two-time gold medalist Jordan Stolz, there were no problems.

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In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, the speedskater who want gold twice in Italy, Stolz said he paid no mind to any other athletes' comments.

"I didn't really pay attention to it, but I'm always happy to represent the USA," Stolz said.

"I think we're the best country."

It was not just winter Olympians who shared uneasy about representing the United States on the grandest stage. In an interview with Fox News Digital months before the 2024 Summer Olympics, Noah Lyles said representing the U.S. was "bittersweet" and came with a "heavy heart," saying Black people in America have "a lot to deal with."

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Hess said it was "a little hard" to represent the United States, because "there’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t." Those comments prompted President Donald Trump to call him a "real loser."

"Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn't mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S. I just kind of want to do it for my friends and my family and the people that support me getting here," Hess said in February.

Shriffin said, "I think there's a lot of hardship in the world globally, and there's a lot of heartbreak. There's a lot of violence. It can be tough to reconcile that when you're also competing for medals at an Olympic event."

Ahead of the World Baseball Classic, Bryce Harper, who played for Team USA, said it was "crazy" to not fully embrace wearing the Stars and Stripes.

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The Philadelphia Phillies first baseman said no matter where one may stand politically, it is always the greatest honor to represent the United States.

"Obviously, there's things that are going on in the country that, you know, aren't good or people don't believe in or whatever, right? Politics aside, for me, when you're going and representing your country , you're representing your country, man. Like, block all that out. It's sports.

"We want to put something on the TV that is happy and good and just great for everybody to watch, right? So, representing your country, there's nothing greater than representing your country. There's really nothing at all.

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