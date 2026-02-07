Mikaela Shiffrin says it's 'tough to reconcile' violence in world while representing USA in Olympics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Decorated Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin wants to represent her own "values" at this year's Milan Cortina Olympic Games.

"I think there's a lot of hardship in the world globally, and there's a lot of heartbreak. There's a lot of violence. It can be tough to reconcile that when you're also competing for medals at an Olympic event," the two-time gold medalist said during her media availability in Italy on Saturday.

During her extended answer, Shiffrin read aloud a quote from Nelson Mandela, which was also recited during the opening ceremonies.

"'Peace is not just the absence of conflict. Peace is the creation of an environment where we can all flourish, regardless of race, color, creed, religion, gender, class, caste, or any other social markers of difference,'" Shiffrin said, reading the quote from her phone.

"And for me, as this relates to the Olympics, I'm really hoping to show up and represent my own values. Values of inclusivity, values of diversity, and kindness, and sharing, tenacity, work ethic, showing up with my team every single day, and the values that we bring and put out on the mountain and on the hill every single day. I'm hoping to represent those who have been supporting me this entire time.

"I'm really thankful to be here, and my greatest hope for this Olympic Games, from a broader perspective, is that it is a beautiful show of cooperation and of competition."

The questioning for Shiffrin comes on the brink of numerous American athletes being asked how they felt representing the United States at the Australian Open as it pertains to President Donald Trump's current second term.

Anti-ICE protests occurred in Milan last week after the announcement that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would be deployed at this year's Games.

U.S. Embassy officials told The Associated Press last week that ICE agents would support diplomatic security details and would not run any immigration enforcement operations, considering they would be in a foreign country.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said ICE would not be welcome in the city, and he cited images of masked agents in Minneapolis.

"This is a militia that kills, a militia that enters into the homes of people, signing their own permission slips. It is clear they are not welcome in Milan, without a doubt," Sala told RTL Radio 102 before ICE’s reported security involvement was revealed.