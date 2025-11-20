Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee details ideal partner qualities, addresses DMs from potential suitors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Suni Lee is on the market and has her checklist ready.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist appeared on the "HAHA Podcast" earlier this month, when the topic of her dating life — and men sliding into her direct messages — came up.

"I think it's really funny. Sometimes I can't tell if it's just, like, a joke or if they're being for real, but it's really funny to me. Honestly, I've seen so many videos. So, if you think I haven't seen it, I've seen it," Lee said on the show.

When asked what her type was, she quickly answered "athletes." Lee was once rumored to have dated New York Knicks player OG Anunoby after they were photographed at a game, but she later confirmed they were "just friends."

Lee is also not into immature men.

"I like a very emotionally intelligent man, because I feel like a lot of the guys that I've, like, talked to or come across, they always just end up being so immature. I'm like, 'You are five or six years older than me, and you act like a child. I act older than you, and I'm 22.'

"I like a funny guy or somebody that's very caring, not just with me but the people around me," Lee added. "If we go out, and you're only worried about me, I'm going to be mad, because I need you to be able to take care of me and all my friends."

Lee also said the widest age gap she'd accept is someone five years older than her.

Lee won a gold medal at both the Tokyo and Paris Olympics. The 2021 gold came in the all-around, while she won gold last year in the team event. She also has a silver and three bronze medals, two of which she earned in Paris last summer.

