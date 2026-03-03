US figure skaters Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn reveal their 'Olympic crushes' after Milan success

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympians cannot help but marvel at one another.

"Self Magazine" asked numerous Olympic and Paralympic athletes who their "Olympic crush" is, and several stars were not afraid to give their answers.

Gold medal figure skater Alysa Liu named a Summer Olympian.

"I think my Olympic crush is probably Suni Lee. She’s so pretty and very stylized. You know what I’m saying? I like that, yeah," Liu said of the two-time gold medalist.

Another figure skater, Amber Glenn, also went with a gymnast.

"I have many Olympic crushes. Laurie Hernandez," Glenn said. "I love that she’s openly queer and that she is completely herself, a little bit of a nerd, just like me."

Hernandez was part of the 2016 team in Rio that won gold. She earned silver on the balance beam.

Speed skater Brittany Bowe was asked the same question, but it wasn't that difficult for her — she is engaged to women's hockey captain Hilary Knight.

"There’s no thinking outside the box on that one," she joked.

The two became engaged the day before Knight's team won gold over Canada. Knight shared the moment on social media, captioning a video of the two athletes in matching Team USA gear, "Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever."

The United States brought home 12 gold medals from Milan, setting a new personal best for the Winter Olympics. The country’s previous record was 10, which it accomplished in Salt Lake City 24 years ago.

