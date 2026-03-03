Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Olympics

US figure skaters Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn reveal their 'Olympic crushes' after Milan success

The skaters each went with a summer gymnast

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olympians cannot help but marvel at one another.

"Self Magazine" asked numerous Olympic and Paralympic athletes who their "Olympic crush" is, and several stars were not afraid to give their answers.

Gold medal figure skater Alysa Liu named a Summer Olympian.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn

Gold medal winner Alysa Liu of the United States and Amber Glenn of the United States during the Olympic Figure Skating Exhibition Gala at the Milano Ice Skating Arena at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympic Games 2026 on Feb. 21, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Tim Clayton/Getty Images)

"I think my Olympic crush is probably Suni Lee. She’s so pretty and very stylized. You know what I’m saying? I like that, yeah," Liu said of the two-time gold medalist.

Another figure skater, Amber Glenn, also went with a gymnast.

"I have many Olympic crushes. Laurie Hernandez," Glenn said. "I love that she’s openly queer and that she is completely herself, a little bit of a nerd, just like me."

Hernandez was part of the 2016 team in Rio that won gold. She earned silver on the balance beam.

2016 Rio Olympics - Artistic Gymnastics - Preliminary - Women's Qualification - Subdivisions - Rio Olympic Arena - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Laurie Hernandez (USA) of USA competes on the floor during the women's qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. - RTSLNQ5

Laurie Hernandez at the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Reuters)

Speed skater Brittany Bowe was asked the same question, but it wasn't that difficult for her — she is engaged to women's hockey captain Hilary Knight.

"There’s no thinking outside the box on that one," she joked.

The two became engaged the day before Knight's team won gold over Canada. Knight shared the moment on social media, captioning a video of the two athletes in matching Team USA gear, "Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever."

Kendall Coyne and Hilary Knight with flag

United States' Kendall Coyne, left, and United States' Hilary Knight celebrate after the victory ceremony for women’s ice hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 19, 2026. (Hassan Ammar/AP Photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The United States brought home 12 gold medals from Milan, setting a new personal best for the Winter Olympics. The country’s previous record was 10, which it accomplished in Salt Lake City 24 years ago.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Article

Women’s college basketball players recount rescuing victims after sinkhole swallows 2 vehicles
Women’s college basketball players recount rescuing victims after sinkhole swallows 2 vehicles
Close modal

Continue