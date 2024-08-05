Esteemed equestrian Olympians competing at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, France, are putting the finishing touches on competitions on the same grounds French royalty, including King Louis XIV, Louis XVI and his wife, Marie Antoinette, among others, once inhabited before the fall of the monarchy.

Around the gardens of Château de Versailles, otherwise known as the Palace of Versailles, horseback riding elites have accomplished the feat of becoming world champions at the Olympic Games, which began in Paris on Saturday, July 27.

Inside the palace’s sprawling outdoor venue, equestrian athletes will end competitions Tuesday with individual jumping.

Presently, Germany leads the gold medal count, having obtained three. Great Britain is on the heels of Germany with two.

Paris has hosted the Olympic Games three times, in 1900, 1924 and 2024.

At the Games in 1924, Versailles served as the grounds for shooting events. The United States wrapped up the Olympic Games in 1924 with 45 gold medals, 27 silver and 27 bronze. Across all sports, Team USA captured a total of 99 medals and finished first among 30 other countries.

Only men participated in shooting events at Versailles, and Team USA clinched five gold medals in sports shooting.

This year, equestrian finalists, both individually and as teams, stunned during eventing, dressage and jumping horseback riding competitions surrounded by palace gardens.

History of the Palace of Versailles

The Palace of Versailles was first stumbled upon by Louis XIII when he retreated to hunt on Aug. 24, 1607, according to the Château’s website. It wasn’t until a decade later that Louis XIII returned to build a hunting lodge where he also sought solitude from his wife, Anne of Austria.

Louis XIV, son of Louis XIII and Anne, first visited the château at 3 years old, eventually lent himself as the architect and tailored the first historical elements of Versailles, which made it a great structural achievement in France to this day.

Elaborate parties and ceremonies evolved into a recurrence at the château in the late 1600s and early 1700s, during Louis XIV’s reign.

In the years following his death, Versailles was neglected and nearly abandoned.

In 1722, Versailles changed royal hands and Louis XV, great-grandson to Louis XIV, modernized the residence once again by building private spaces within the château.

During Louis XVI’s reign, he and his wife, Marie Antoinette, threw lavish gatherings, though their primary residence was outside the palace.

From 1789-1799, political and societal resistance led to the French Revolution.

The people of France revolted against the disparities among classes and big spenders Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette. The end of a century-long reign of French royalty commanding Versailles ended in 1789.

In 1837, Château de Versailles was inaugurated as a national museum.

Interesting and historical events have taken place at the Palace of Versailles since it was first stumbled upon in the 17th century.

At 8 years old, in 1764, Mozart performed for Louis XV on a private visit to Versailles, according to the château’s website.

In 1783, the first hot air balloon took flight at Versailles when inventor brothers Joseph-Michel Montgolfier and Jacques-Étienne Montgolfier soared above the residence. On board were a sheep, duck and cockerel, according to the palace’s website.

Today, the Palace of Versailles offers rental space for extravagant gatherings and entertainment and opens its arms to Olympians.