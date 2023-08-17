Traveling to Paris? Here's what you need to know about going to the 'City of Love'

Paris, the capital city of France, is home to so many sites and attractions, it's difficult to choose what to do in just one trip.

For first-time travelers to Paris, there are tourist activities that you won't want to miss, such as visiting the Louvre and standing in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Other attractions such as Disneyland Paris may be appealing to those who have a lot of time to spend in the city, but it might not be worth the day if you're on a time crunch.

Below is a guide for first-timers to Paris with tips to keep in mind and attractions you won't want to miss during your time in the city.

1. August could be the best or worst time to visit

Depending on what you are looking to get out of your vacation, August could be the best or the worst time for you to visit.

If you want to avoid large crowds, August may be the perfect time to go, since this is when a lot of locals take their vacations.

It may mean, however, that you find a lot of places closed at the time.

2. Learn basic French before you go

It couldn't hurt to download Duolingo and brush up on your French before heading to Paris.

Knowing the basics will be helpful for you during your travels.

For example, it's expected that you say "hello" ("bonjour" during the day and "bonsoir" at night) when you enter a store.

You'll also want to know phrases like "merci," meaning "thank you," "au revoir," which means "goodbye" and "excusez-moi" to say "excuse me."

3. Plan popular tourist attractions in advance

As with any tourist destination, it's a good idea to plan for heavily visited attractions ahead of time.

Visiting popular spots without purchase ahead of time may mean long wait times filling up the large majority of your day.

4. Use the metro and your feet as your main means of travel

Public transit on the metro and walking are the best methods of getting around while you're in the city.

There are rideshare services available, but this could quickly become an expensive way to get around.

With this in mind, when you are looking for a hotel to book, try to find one that is in a fairly central location, near the places you want to visit, so it's easy for you to get around.

5. Snap a picture in front of the Eiffel Tower

When in Paris, you have to stop at the Eiffel Tower, but there are lots of different ways to visit the site.

You could choose to view the tower from the outside, take some pictures and be on your way.

For extra appealing views, visit just before the sun goes down. That way, you can see the Eiffel Tower during the day, and see it sparkling at night.

Also keep in mind that during the day, there will likely be a lot of tourists around the location, but if you go earlier in the morning or later at night, you may be able to avoid the large crowds.

If you want to enter the tower, you'll need to purchase tickets. You can choose to take a lift to the top, or mix in stair climbing with the lift which allows you to climb 674 stairs and then take a lift to the top.

6. Visit the Mona Lisa at the Louvre

The Louvre is the most popular museum in the world. It brings in millions from around the globe every year.

The Mona Lisa by Leonardo de Vinci is the most well-known piece of art in the museum, but there is no shortage of masterpieces to see here.

7. Take a boat ride down the Seine River

Sailing down the Seine River is an exciting way to see Paris. This is also where you can get the best views of the Eiffel Tower.

There are many cruises, some complete with French cuisine and live music.

For a more intimate experience, you can book a private boat tour down the river.

8. Walk through the Luxembourg Gardens

You'll enjoy getting lost in the beautiful scenery of the Luxembourg Gardens.

Taking a nice stroll through the grounds can be a relaxing addition to a busy Paris trip.

9. Take a tour of Versailles Palace

Versailles Palace, a former French royal residence, is now a popular landmark of Paris.

The outside of the palace is a breathtaking spectacle, but there is even more to see on the inside.

10. See a Moulin Rouge cabaret show

Spend one of your nights in Paris enjoying dinner and a show. Catch a Moulin Rouge cabaret show for an unforgettable experience.

You can even buy tickets with a dinner included, so you can spend the whole night all at one place.