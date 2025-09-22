Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

LSU Tigers

Olivia Dunne says she heard astonishing comment from woman in restaurant bathroom

Dunne has millions of followers on social media

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NCAA gymnastics champion Olivia Dunne said in a video last week she overheard two women talking about her in the bathroom and was taken aback by what she heard.

The former LSU Tigers standout said she was on a date with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes, when she went into the bathroom. She said there were two women around her age that were already there and she overheard them talking about her.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Olivia Dunne at the MTV Music Awards

Livvy Dunne at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on Sept. 7, 2025 in New York, New York. (Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

"There’s these girls that are communicating through the stalls and they were saying, ‘Did you see that Livvy Dunne was here? Like, what is she even doing here?’ So, I stop what I’m doing and I’m trying to listen a little closer," Dunne said in a video posted to TikTok. "And I kid you not, these girls are like my age, or maybe a little younger, but one of them goes, ‘Like, honestly, I thought she’d be more chopped in real life.’

"What?! I didn’t even know people used ‘chopped’ in their everyday vocabulary. So, naturally, I chimed in, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I heard Livvy Dunne’s the worst.’ At this point, they’re like, ‘Really? What do you know?’

Dunne said she came out of the stall soon after and the two women were embarrassed.

"I think I heard literal crickets," Dunne said. "But then they asked me for a photo, so I took it. 

Olivia Dunne in New York

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne makes her way to the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.  (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

OLIVIA DUNNE OPENS UP ABOUT GRUESOME INJURY THAT SHATTERED OLYMPIC DREAMS

"Anyway, funny story. The dinner was good. I’m glad I’m not as chopped in real life."

The term "chopped" popped up among the younger crowd this year, essentially meaning a person who is unattractive.

Dunne built up a large social media following as she helped the Tigers to a national title during her collegiate career. She boasts more than 8 million followers on TikTok and another 5.4 million on Instagram. She’s also been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and has walked the runway for the show.

Livvy Dunne at the MLB All-Star Game

Gymnast Olivia Dunne looks on during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She’s been seen at baseball stadiums this year cheering on Skenes as he continued to make his presence felt in MLB.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue