Olivia Dunne says she heard astonishing comment from woman in restaurant bathroom

NCAA gymnastics champion Olivia Dunne said in a video last week she overheard two women talking about her in the bathroom and was taken aback by what she heard.

The former LSU Tigers standout said she was on a date with her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes, when she went into the bathroom. She said there were two women around her age that were already there and she overheard them talking about her.

"There’s these girls that are communicating through the stalls and they were saying, ‘Did you see that Livvy Dunne was here? Like, what is she even doing here?’ So, I stop what I’m doing and I’m trying to listen a little closer," Dunne said in a video posted to TikTok. "And I kid you not, these girls are like my age, or maybe a little younger, but one of them goes, ‘Like, honestly, I thought she’d be more chopped in real life.’

"What?! I didn’t even know people used ‘chopped’ in their everyday vocabulary. So, naturally, I chimed in, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I heard Livvy Dunne’s the worst.’ At this point, they’re like, ‘Really? What do you know?’

Dunne said she came out of the stall soon after and the two women were embarrassed.

"I think I heard literal crickets," Dunne said. "But then they asked me for a photo, so I took it.

"Anyway, funny story. The dinner was good. I’m glad I’m not as chopped in real life."

The term "chopped" popped up among the younger crowd this year, essentially meaning a person who is unattractive.

Dunne built up a large social media following as she helped the Tigers to a national title during her collegiate career. She boasts more than 8 million followers on TikTok and another 5.4 million on Instagram. She’s also been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition and has walked the runway for the show.

She’s been seen at baseball stadiums this year cheering on Skenes as he continued to make his presence felt in MLB.