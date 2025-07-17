Olivia Dunne opens up about astonishing runway split during fashion show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Olivia Dunne, a former LSU Tigers gymnast and popular social media star, dished on the backstory on how she decided to do a split during a Sports Illustrated Runway Show in Miami earlier this year.

The national champion appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition this year and was able to walk the runway for the first time. She explained on "What’s Your Story? With Stephanie McMahon" that she was able to participate in the show because she was out of LSU and had no need to start training for the upcoming season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the May show, she strutted down the walkway in a black and white polka dot bathing suit that featured red bows in the front and down toward her hips. As she reached the end of the aisle, she dropped into a split.

She told McMahon in a recent episode of the former WWE executive’s podcast that she was nervous to do the show because she had never walked down a runway, let alone been at one of the fashion shows before.

"I went to Miami. I had no clue what to expect," Dunne explained. "I’ve never walked a runway a day in my life. I’ve only ever walked in my bedroom mirror after watching the Vicotria’s Secret Fashion Show growing up. I’ve literally never walked a runway.

"So, I get to the rehearsal and you just do a quick run through of the show. Literally, two hours before the show. And they’re like, ‘OK, Liv, you’re opening the show.’ Oh shoot, I’ve never even watched someone walk down the runway in person."

SUNI LEE DISCUSSES OLYMPIC RETURN AFTER KIDNEY DISEASE DIAGNOSIS, ESPYS COMEBACK ATHLETE NOMINATION

Dunne said she consulted the people she believed wouldn’t sway her from doing it.

"So, I got to open the show with a Sports Illustrated T-shirt on, which was so cool and it was an iconic moment," Dunne said. "And then, I decided right after the rehearsal, I remember, I was talking with my sister – I was consulting with only people I knew would agree with me. I was like, ‘Should I do a split?’ And they were like, ‘… Yeah. Just go for it.’ So, I asked the head, lady (SI editor MJ Day) and she was just like, ‘Honestly, just have fun with it because this is not an ordinary runway. This isn’t stoic …’ And I kinda think dropping into a split would be fun and show my athleticism. And I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody do it.

"When watching a fashion show like Sports Illustrated, they wanna see personality, they wanna see movement, they wanna see you having the time of your life, because it really was in the moment. It was so fun. And yeah, I oiled myself up and dropped into a split.… It was so much fun."

Dunne was one of four cover models, along with Lauren Chan, Salma Hayek and Jordan Chiles.

She has been one of the most-followed athletes on social media since she joined LSU. She boasts more than 8 million followers on TikTok and another 5.4 million on Instagram. She helped the Tigers to a national championship in 2024, but her final year with LSU was derailed because of an injury.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, she’s been spotted cheering on her boyfriend Paul Skenes as he makes waves in MLB with the Pittsburgh Pirates.