Ole Miss staffer references Aaron Hernandez while discussing ‘chaotic’ coaching complications with LSU

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The chaos between LSU coaches who left Ole Miss alongside Lane Kiffin but are still coaching the Rebels in the College Football Playoff is certainly a whirlwind.

Joe Judge, Ole Miss' quarterbacks coach, has found himself in the thick of the drama — while he is not headed for Baton Rouge, he's had to wonder who he will be working with on a weekly basis.

When asked this week about what it's like to go through all the trials and tribulations, Judge turned heads with his answer that evoked his New England Patriots days.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"My next-door neighbor was Aaron Hernandez," Judge said, according to CBS Sports. "I know this is still more chaotic."

Hernandez was found guilty of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, which occurred just three years into his NFL career.

"If you watch those documentaries, my house is on the TV next door," Judge added. "The detectives knocked on my door to find out where he was. I didn’t know. We just kind of talked to the organization. But it was obviously chaotic."

FROM MR IRRELEVANT TO GENERATIONAL WEALTH, BROCK PURDY WANTS TO USE HIS LIFESTYLE FOR GOOD

Judge, though, was able to compare the two situations to see how players can combat wild distractions.

"Those players that year handled that extremely well. Came out of that chaos, and we had some really good direction inside with some veterans and some different guys. You have something like that happen — how do you handle something like that? How do you deal with something like that? So you keep the focus on what you can handle, what you can control, which at that time was football for us, and we went through the stretch, and we were able to have success that year," Judge said.

Judge also compared this scenario to the 2020 NFL season when he was head coach of the New York Giants, saying he would have "no idea" who would be available due to surprise positive COVID-19 tests.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Rebels face Miami in the Fiesta Bowl, the College Football Playoff Semifinal, on Thursday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.