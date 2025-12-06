Trump warns college sports are in 'BIG trouble' in cryptic post

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump sent a cryptic message on Truth Social Saturday, expressing concern for the future of college sports.

"College Sports is in $BIG trouble, just like I said it would be. A judge, with no knowledge or experience, ruled and, rather than fighting, the sports reps FOLDED. Can’t do that," Trump wrote.

Trump did not identify the judge or the situation he was referring to.

The post comes exactly six months after Judge Claudia Wilken approved a settlement between the NCAA, its most powerful conferences and lawyers representing all Division I athletes. The deal means the NCAA will pay close to $2.8 billion in back damages over the next 10 years to college athletes who compete from 2016 to 2025. The settlement also allows for college programs to pay athletes direct revenue shares.

Wilken was appointed by former President Bill Clinton in 1993.

During a November interview on "The Pat McAfee Show," Trump argued that college programs would soon require huge "NFL-type payrolls" to compete and warned that "bad things are going to happen unless they figure this out."

In July, Trump signed an executive order to set new restrictions on payments to college athletes. The "Saving College Sports" executive order prohibits athletes from receiving pay-to-play payments from third-party sources.

However, the order does not impose any restrictions on NIL payments to college athletes by third-party sources.

It also demands that schools account for preserving resources for the non-revenue sports.

"The Order provides that any revenue-sharing permitted between universities and collegiate athletes should be implemented in a manner that protects women’s and non-revenue sports," the order states. "The Order requires the preservation and, where possible, expansion of opportunities for scholarships and collegiate athletic competition in women’s and non-revenue sports."

Earlier this week, a House vote on the SCORE Act (Student Compensation and Opportunity through Rights and Endorsements), which would regulate name, image, and likeness deals, was canceled shortly before it was set to be brought to the floor.

The White House endorsed the act on Tuesday, but three Republicans, Byron Donalds (Fla.), Scott Perry (Pa.), and Chip Roy (Texas) voted with Democrats not to bring the act to the floor. Democrats have largely opposed the bill, urging members of the House to vote "no."

The White House added that the act "is a crucial step toward enacting legislation that will preserve and strengthen this institution that is central to American culture and success." It did not respond to a request for comment regarding Wednesday's cancellation.