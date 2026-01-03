Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding says LSU holds power over Lane Kiffin's assistants as Rebels eye CFP semifinal

Ole Miss upset Georgia in the quarterfinals to advance to the Fiesta Bowl

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Robert Griffin III on Miami's upset over Ohio State, Ole Miss's ceiling, Fernando Mendoza and Lamar Jackson's future | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Robert Griffin III on Miami's upset over Ohio State, Ole Miss's ceiling, Fernando Mendoza and Lamar Jackson's future | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Robert Griffin III joins Colin Cowherd to discuss Miami's upset win over Ohio State and whether Ole Miss can get the job done against the Canes.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding is preparing for Miami and the possibility of coaching the College Football Playoff semifinal shorthanded.

Golding said LSU will ultimately decide which, if any, of the assistants who have committed to joining Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge will be permitted to coach for Ole Miss in next week's Fiesta Bowl. 

Multiple key coordinators and assistants agreed to contracts with LSU shortly after Kiffin bolted from the Rebels, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Pete Golding lifts Sugar Bowl trophy

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding lifts the Sugar Bowl trophy after the Sugar Bowl and College Football Playoff quarterfinals at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans Jan. 1, 2026. (Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"They have every opportunity like they have up to this point to be able to make that decision," Golding told reporters Saturday. "So, week in and week out, I don't dictate whether they do that or not, because they're not employed by me. Up to this point, that's how it's been, and that's my expectation."

OLE MISS QB TRINIDAD CHAMBLISS: 'LOT OF PEOPLE DOUBTED US' WHEN LANE KIFFIN LEFT

Ole Miss can secure the program’s first-ever national title if the Rebels can win two more games. ESPN reported, that at least some of the assistant coaches who are in limbo would prefer to stick with Ole Miss as long as the team remains alive in the playoffs.

Golding stressed the uncertainty will not disrupt Fiesta Bowl preparations. 

"Our players know what to do," he said. "It’s going to have no impact on the game. Keep blowing it up and making it a big deal, it’d be great."

Charlie Weis and Lane Kiffin

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warmups prior to a game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. (Petre Thomas/Imagn Images)

He also acknowledged he is unaware of when he will receive confirmation about the assistants’ availability.

"I don't know. Do you know if you're going to show up at work tomorrow? I mean, we don't know. It's grown people making decisions, so I have no idea. We're going to go out there and spot the ball. We got plenty enough people in this building who showed up this morning. We'll be just fine."

Ole Miss will also eventually lose senior analyst/pass game specialist Dane Stevens and graduate assistant Sawyer Jordan to LSU. Nevertheless, Golding remains confident in his staff, one he said is "filled with elite coaches everywhere" who can handle their respective responsibilities.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding

Mississippi Rebels head coach Pete Golding is dunked with a Gatorade cooler by his players after their game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2025 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome.  (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

"A lot of guys that y'all don't know by name are actually the ones instructing and teaching players," he said. "And so we have an elite staff that's been together for a long time that knows the ins and outs. So, no different than during COVID when a coach didn't show up for the game. 

"These things obviously come up every year, and guys try to do both jobs, and they have responsibilities of the new job that take precedence, especially in times like this. And then they can make both work. If they can't, they can't. That would not be any reason for success or lack of success with this game. The playcallers haven't changed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Before the upset win in the Sugar Bowl, Golding guided Ole Miss to a first-round playoff victory over Tulane.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue