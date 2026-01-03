Ole Miss coach Pete Golding says LSU holds power over Lane Kiffin's assistants as Rebels eye CFP semifinal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding is preparing for Miami and the possibility of coaching the College Football Playoff semifinal shorthanded.

Golding said LSU will ultimately decide which, if any, of the assistants who have committed to joining Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge will be permitted to coach for Ole Miss in next week's Fiesta Bowl.

Multiple key coordinators and assistants agreed to contracts with LSU shortly after Kiffin bolted from the Rebels, including offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., tight ends coach/co-offensive coordinator Joe Cox and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator George McDonald.

"They have every opportunity like they have up to this point to be able to make that decision," Golding told reporters Saturday. "So, week in and week out, I don't dictate whether they do that or not, because they're not employed by me. Up to this point, that's how it's been, and that's my expectation."

Ole Miss can secure the program’s first-ever national title if the Rebels can win two more games. ESPN reported, that at least some of the assistant coaches who are in limbo would prefer to stick with Ole Miss as long as the team remains alive in the playoffs.

Golding stressed the uncertainty will not disrupt Fiesta Bowl preparations.

"Our players know what to do," he said. "It’s going to have no impact on the game. Keep blowing it up and making it a big deal, it’d be great."

He also acknowledged he is unaware of when he will receive confirmation about the assistants’ availability.

"I don't know. Do you know if you're going to show up at work tomorrow? I mean, we don't know. It's grown people making decisions, so I have no idea. We're going to go out there and spot the ball. We got plenty enough people in this building who showed up this morning. We'll be just fine."

Ole Miss will also eventually lose senior analyst/pass game specialist Dane Stevens and graduate assistant Sawyer Jordan to LSU. Nevertheless, Golding remains confident in his staff, one he said is "filled with elite coaches everywhere" who can handle their respective responsibilities.

"A lot of guys that y'all don't know by name are actually the ones instructing and teaching players," he said. "And so we have an elite staff that's been together for a long time that knows the ins and outs. So, no different than during COVID when a coach didn't show up for the game.

"These things obviously come up every year, and guys try to do both jobs, and they have responsibilities of the new job that take precedence, especially in times like this. And then they can make both work. If they can't, they can't. That would not be any reason for success or lack of success with this game. The playcallers haven't changed."

Before the upset win in the Sugar Bowl, Golding guided Ole Miss to a first-round playoff victory over Tulane.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.