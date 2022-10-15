No. 13 TCU remains unbeaten, beats No. 8 Oklahoma State in OT thriller

The TCU Horned Frogs did not want to think about last year's loss to Oklahoma State.

Eleven months later, TCU found redemption and beat the Cowboys in a double-overtime thriller Saturday.

The matchup featured the last of the undefeated teams in the Big 12. TCU now stands as the conference's lone unbeaten after a 43-40 win at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

At one point, Oklahoma State was down 17 but came roaring back to tie the game at 30-30 at the end of regulation.

The teams traded touchdowns in the first overtime.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan tossed a 25-yard touchdown to Quentin Johnston. Oklahoma State answered on fourth down when Spencer Sanders threw to Braydon Johnson, who took the ball to the 1-yard line. Dominic Richardson then ran in for a 1-yard score.

In the second overtime, the Cowboys received the ball first but were forced to kick a field goal instead of scoring a touchdown.

Quarterback Spencer Sanders started off sharp, running for two touchdowns on Oklahoma State's first two drives of the game. He finished the game with just 16 pass completions on 36 attempts for 245 yards.

Duggan ended the day with 286 passing yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Quentin Johnson hauled in eight catches for 180 yards for TCU.

TCU used trickery to tie the game at 30-30 with 1:57 left in regulation.

After a shift in the backfield for running back Emari Demercado to take the shotgun snap, he handed the ball back to Duggan, who found tight end Jared Wiley for a 10-yard touchdown.

Oklahoma State will return home next Saturday to face No. 22 Texas (5-2, 3-1). TCU hosts No. 17 Kansas State (5-1, 3-0).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.