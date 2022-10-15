No. 6 Tennessee snaps losing streak to Nick Saban, takes down No. 3 Alabama on last-second field goal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As fans streamed into Neyland Stadium before the biggest game of the college football season, there was a palpable belief that this would be the year Tennessee finally knocked Nick Saban and Alabama from its high horse.

Since Saban took over Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide have gone on a run rarely seen in sports, winning eight SEC championships, six national championships, and never losing to the Tennessee Vols.

In 15 tries against Saban, Tennessee has not managed one win , frustrating a fanbase that became accustomed to winning in the 1990’s.

The wait is over.

No. 6 Tennessee beat No. 3 Alabama 52-49 Saturday at Neyland Stadium in what may go down as the game of the century.

On a last-second, 40-yard field by Chase McGrath, Tennessee exorcised its demons against Saban as Neyland Stadium emptied onto the field.

After a missed 50-yard field goal by Alabama kicker Will Reichard, Tennessee got the ball back with 15 seconds at their own 32-yard line. Two completions by Hooker, including the second for 27 yards to Bru McCoy, got Tennessee into field goal range.

"This is college football at its absolute best," Vols coach Josh Heupel said. "We were the best team on the field tonight. That's all we can control."

It was a back and forth affair that saw Tennessee head into halftime with a 28-20 lead. But Alabama took the lead with 4:27 left in the third quarter before a flurry of plays in the fourth quarter decided the game.

Led by Heisman-hopeful Hendon Hooker, who threw for 385 yards and five touchdowns, the Tennessee offense got going early, scoring touchdowns on its first three possessions. The offense – No. 1 in the country in yards per game heading into Week 7 – moved quickly and efficiently, stunning an Alabama defense not used to allowing teams into the end zone.

"He played at an unbelievable level," Heupel said of Hooker. "He's the key to our ignition."

In a very unlike-Saban fashion, the Crimson Tide were their own worst enemies, committing seven penalties in the first quarter and inexplicably muffing a punt in the second quarter after getting their first stop of the ballgame.

"We didn't answer the bell today," Alabama coach Nick Saban said. "We did too many things to help (Tennessee)."

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young returned from injury and was spectacular, buying time with his legs on multiple plays. He finished the game 35-52 for 455 yards and two touchdowns while running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 103 yards and three touchdowns on the day.

But Tennessee answered Alabama at every turn, with wide receiver Jalin Hyatt setting a school record with five receiving touchdowns, catching six passes for 207 yards.

The Vols fell behind 49-42 with 7:49 to play in the fourth quarter on a fumble by Hooker returned for an 11-yard touchdown. Tennessee responded by driving 75 yards in 4:23 for a touchdown of their own to tie the game at 49-49.

Alabama was called for a pass interference penalty near the endzone on fourth-and-five.

Tennessee moves to 6-0 on the season while Alabama drops to 6-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report